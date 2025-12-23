MAGA faithful reveal their least favorite member of Trump’s cabinet

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

MAGA supporters have revealed who in Donald Trump’s cabinet they think is doing the worst job – and the winner, or loser, took the crown by a considerable margin.

A straw-poll was taken at an event this weekend in Arizona, hosted by Turning Point USA – the conservative nonprofit founded by Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated in September. Attendees their opinions of cabinet members' job performance.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi was the least impressive, with 29 percent of respondents saying they either “somewhat disapprove” or “strongly disapprove” of her performance in the role.

She was the only cabinet member to rack up disapproval that low.

Bondi has been at the center of the storm regarding the release of the Epstein files, the process of which has angered many of the MAGA faithful. The DOJ released thousands more documents Friday – the date set by Congress – but many contained heavy redactions or were still missing. They were accused of missing the deadline, but have released more documents in the days that followed.

open image in gallery MAGA supporters have revealed who out of Donald Trump’s cabinet they think is doing the worst job – and the winner was tops by a considerable margin. ( AP )

open image in gallery U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi was the least impressive, with 29 percent of respondents saying they either ‘somewhat disapprove’ or ‘strongly disapprove’ of her performance in the role ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

A further 30,000 pages of documents, photographs and investigative material on the disgraced financier were released Tuesday morning.

A statement by 19 of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims called out Bondi and the DOJ, stating, “We are told that there are hundreds and thousands of pages of documents still unreleased. These are clear-cut violations of an unambiguous law.”

Lawmakers including Republican Rep. Thomas Massie and Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna have subsequently accused Bondi of “inherent contempt” and have teamed up to punish her for not releasing the full files by the deadline.

Only 32.9 percent of poll respondents said they “strongly approve” of Bondi’s performance in the role. Other members to have low approval ratings included Agriculture Secretary Brook Rollins and Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-De-Remer, who had 39.5 percent and 30.9 percent respectively.

open image in gallery Conversely, Turning Point USA’s poll found that Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth was the most highly regarded of Trump’s cabinet, scoring 83.3 percent with those who ‘strongly approve’ of his performance ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Conversely, Turning Point USA’s poll found that Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth was the most highly regarded of Trump’s cabinet, scoring 83.3 percent approval with those who “strongly approve” of his performance. Hegseth was closely followed by Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr (80.8 percent) and Secretary of State Marco Rubio (78.6 percent).

Transport Secretary Sean Duffy had the lowest disapproval rating, with just 0.5 percent saying they “strongly disagree” with his performance.

“We wanted to get a real read on where the base is at after Charlie’s assassination, and a few things really jump off the page,” Turning Point USA spokesperson Andrew Kolvet told Fox News Digital on Monday.