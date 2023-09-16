Trump mocked for claiming Americans need ID to buy a loaf of bread

He has said it before and he has said it again.

Does the former, and potentially next, president of the United States really believe you need ID to buy a loaf of bread?

Donald Trump joked on Friday evening about having his mugshot taken in Fulton County, Georgia when he spoke about the need for voter identification in elections.

Speaking at the Concerned Women for America’s National Summit in Washington DC, Mr Trump repeated his lies that he won the 2020 presidential election and called for the passage of a voter ID law.

“You have ID to buy a loaf of bread,” he said. “You have ID to buy a loaf of bread. You have everything.”

It could be hyperbole — in which case he may need to work on his delivery — but it has cropped up before in remarks by Mr Trump who also includes dishwashers, washing machines, light bulbs, and toilets in his repertoire of domestic anecdotes that occasionally appear in speeches.

Each time, such remarks draw a barrage of mockery.

“He’s been saying this for a while and we all just gloss over it,” MSNBC host Medhi Hasan tweeted.

https://t.co/4xZQRjC35f — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) September 16, 2023

“The former and possibly next president of the US, a self proclaimed populist man of the people, thinks you need ID to ‘buy a loaf of bread.’ Has he ever bought one? Has he ever stepped foot in a grocery store??”

Journalist Helen Kennedy sarcastically wrote: “The security lines at the bakery are insane.”

She added: “If Joe Biden said he thought you have to show ID to buy groceries, we would never ever hear the end of it.”

— Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) September 16, 2023

“This is how delusional and out-of-touch with reality Trump is,” tweeted Mike Sington.

Former editor of The Chicago Tribune Mark Jacob added: “Trump said 5 years ago that you need an ID to buy groceries. He was widely mocked. But the supposed hero of the common man is still claiming you need an ID to buy a loaf of bread.”

Perhaps it’s a topic that could be explored at a Republican primary debate if he dared to attend one.