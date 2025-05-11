Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Trump latest
Trump adds a new piece of art to the Oval Office - a statue of himself moments after the assassination attempt in Butler

There are plans to create a 9-foot-tall version of the statue in bronze

Rhian Lubin
in New York
Sunday 11 May 2025 00:03 EDT
Trump makes joke about wife Melania's reaction to Butler rally shooting

President Donald Trump has a miniature statue on display in the Oval Office, depicting the moments immediately after he survived an assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The statue, complete with the Secret Service agents who bundled the president to the ground, captures the moment Trump raised his fist in the air and shouted, “fight, fight, fight,” after he was struck by shooter Matthew Thomas Crooks’ bullet on July 13 last year.

The figure was created by sculptor Stan Watts and “symbolizes the divine intervention as well as the man and his message of unity and resilience for which America stands,” according to the Trump Statue Project’s website.

Photographs of the statue emerged Friday while Trump was signing legislation about household consumer energy policies in the Oval Office.

There are plans to create a 9-foot-tall version in bronze in the works, according to the project’s website.

The site asks for contributions ranging from $10, which will earn donors a vote on the location of where the statue will be permanently installed, to $25,000 to receive a limited quarter-life-size bronze replica.

Contributors who give $4,500 will receive a 12-inch sculpture. “These sculptures are the same one’s [sic] being offered to big money donors to The Trump Campaign,” the site says.

It is one of the latest additions spotted in the Oval Office, which has had a major makeover since Trump’s predecessor, former President Joe Biden, left office.

Gold is a strong theme, with eagles and medallions decorating the fireplace. Trump’s Georgia mug shot also hangs just outside the Oval Office,

The president has also tripled the number of pictures of his predecessors on the walls, adding portraits of George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, Franklin D Roosevelt, Thomas Jefferson and Ronald Reagan, amongst others.

