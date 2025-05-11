Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump has a miniature statue on display in the Oval Office, depicting the moments immediately after he survived an assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The statue, complete with the Secret Service agents who bundled the president to the ground, captures the moment Trump raised his fist in the air and shouted, “fight, fight, fight,” after he was struck by shooter Matthew Thomas Crooks’ bullet on July 13 last year.

The figure was created by sculptor Stan Watts and “symbolizes the divine intervention as well as the man and his message of unity and resilience for which America stands,” according to the Trump Statue Project’s website.

open image in gallery A statue depicting the moments immediately after the assassination attempt on President Donald Trump is on proud display in the Oval Office. ( AFP via Getty Images )

Photographs of the statue emerged Friday while Trump was signing legislation about household consumer energy policies in the Oval Office.

There are plans to create a 9-foot-tall version in bronze in the works, according to the project’s website.

open image in gallery The statue, featuring the Secret Service agents who bundled Trump to the ground, was created by sculptor Stan Watts and ‘symbolizes the divine intervention as well as the man and his message of unity and resilience for which America stands,’ according to the Trump Statue Project’s website. ( Getty Images )

The site asks for contributions ranging from $10, which will earn donors a vote on the location of where the statue will be permanently installed, to $25,000 to receive a limited quarter-life-size bronze replica.

Contributors who give $4,500 will receive a 12-inch sculpture. “These sculptures are the same one’s [sic] being offered to big money donors to The Trump Campaign,” the site says.

open image in gallery The moment when Trump got back up again after being grazed by the bullet in Butler, Pennsylvania, which inspired the statue. There are plans for a 9-foot version of the statue in the works. ( Getty Images )

It is one of the latest additions spotted in the Oval Office, which has had a major makeover since Trump’s predecessor, former President Joe Biden, left office.

Gold is a strong theme, with eagles and medallions decorating the fireplace. Trump’s Georgia mug shot also hangs just outside the Oval Office,

The president has also tripled the number of pictures of his predecessors on the walls, adding portraits of George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, Franklin D Roosevelt, Thomas Jefferson and Ronald Reagan, amongst others.