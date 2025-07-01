Trump was bleeding so much on the hospital bed after attempted assassination that staff thought he had been hit five times

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Now-President Donald Trump said that he was bleeding so much on the hospital bed after the assassination attempt on his life in July last year that top aides thought he had been shot “four or five” times, according to a new book.

An excerpt from 2024: How Trump Retook the White House and the Democrats Lost America, published in The Washington Post, has revealed new details from the attack in Butler, Pennsylvania, almost a year later.

Trump, who was speaking on stage at the campaign rally on July 13, had been bundled to the ground by Secret Service agents and rushed to the hospital after 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks fired at him from the roof of a building approximately 100 yards away.

“Trump was sitting up in bed, still wearing his suit. A bandage covered his ear. There was blood everywhere,” according to the book.

open image in gallery Donald Trump raises his fist after being shot at the campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13 last year. Aides thought the then-presumptive Republican presidential nominee had been shot ‘four or five times’ because there was so much blood, according to a new book ( Getty )

open image in gallery Secret Service bundled Trump to the ground after shots were fired. ‘It was bleeding like a bitch,’ the president told the book’s authors in an interview. ‘There was blood everywhere,’ aides recalled ( Getty )

“It was bleeding like a b****,” Trump later told the book’s authors in an interview. “They thought I had four or five bullets in me because there was so much blood,” the president said, referring to his would-be White House chief of staff Susie Wiles, future director of communications Steven Cheung and future deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino.

The three soon realized Trump was OK “because he started making jokes” in his hospital bed, according to the book.

It was a turning point for the campaign. What followed was an outpouring of support for Trump from Amazon mogul Jeff Bezos and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, two of the world’s richest men, who had been outspoken critics of his in the past.

open image in gallery Trump’s campaign team realized he was okay after he started making jokes in the hospital, according to the excerpt ( AFP/Getty )

open image in gallery July 13 was a turning point for the Trump campaign. He received well wishes and endorsements from the world’s richest men – Amazon mogul Jeff Bezos, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and Tesla boss Elon Musk ( AFP/Getty )

“Bezos said Trump’s instincts showed who he was, and he wanted them to have a friendship,” according to the book. “Wiles marveled that before, some of these people wouldn’t give him the time of day. Trump loved it. He was having a great time.”

Zuckerberg later said that seeing Trump “pump his fist in the air” after getting shot was “one of the most badass things” he’d seen his life.

July 13 was also the day future “first buddy” and Department of Government Efficiency architect Elon Musk officially endorsed Trump. “I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery,” the Tesla boss said in a post on X that day.

open image in gallery ‘Trump loved it. He was having a great time,’ the book’s authors write. He was flown to Bedminster, New Jersey, where his wife Melania was waiting for him ( AFP/Getty )

Trump had a brief call with then-President Joe Biden, who was still grappling with the fallout from his disastrous debate performance against the Republican.

“The exchange was awkward after their tense debate just two weeks earlier,” the book says. “The call was brief. But Trump described it as ‘very nice, actually.’”

Trump left the hospital and flew to Bedminster, New Jersey, where his wife Melania was waiting for him.

The book is due to be published on July 8.