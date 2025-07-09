More than 70% of Black voters disapprove of Trump - erasing gains he made that helped win the 2024 race

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump appears to have lost of goodwill he had among Black voters during the 2024 presidential campaign, according to a new poll.

Among African-Americans, 71.5 percent disapprove of Trump’s presidency so far, while just 24.1 percent approve, according to a Decision Desk HQ average of polls current through July 7.

The president hasn’t gotten majority approval from Black voters since the end of his first week back in office, according to the aggregator, but the latest numbers represent a notable increase in discontent, after Trump had a 63.7 percent average approval rating among the voting demographic in mid-June.

“We’ve seen his overall approval rating go down. And that’s got to come from somewhere. The African-American vote is his newest vote, and that’s probably going to be the first to go,” Scott Tranter, the director of data science for Decision Desk, told The Hill.

The findings are in contrast to the president’s surprising gains with voters of color during the 2024 race, where Trump won 15 percent of Black voters, up from 8 percent in 2020, and drew nearly even with Kamala Harris among Hispanic voters.

President saw brief honeymoon of support from Black voters in election and immediate aftermath, but has faced overwhelmingly negative approval ratings from them for months ( AP )

The decline in support from Black voters could have a variety of causes.

Many 2024 voters were inspired to cast their choice based on economic conditions and the record inflation under the Biden administration.

So far, the Trump presidency has been marked with a sense of economic uncertainty and numerous revised and suspended deadlines for global tariffs.

Trump’s recently signed Big, Beautiful Bill spending package could be a mixed bag economically for Black voters, cutting taxes for the wealthy and likely causing millions to be ineligible for Medicaid, a low-income government health plan that disproportionately serves Black people.

The Trump administration has also sought to end diversity and inclusion programs and funding across the federal government, ended race-conscious affirmative action at the US Naval Academy, scrubbed government websites and libraries of materials mentioning prominent Black figures in history, and renamed military bases for Confederate soldiers who fought to defend slavery in the U.S. Civil War, defending the move as “important for morale.”