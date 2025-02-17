New York Congresswoman introduces bill to make Trump’s birthday a federal holiday

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A New York Congresswoman has introduced a commemorative bill to make President Donald Trump’s birthday an official federal holiday.

The celebratory order, introduced as “Trump’s Birthday and Flag Day Holiday Establishment Act”, was proposed by Congresswoman Claudia Tenney Friday.

“This legislation would permanently codify a new federal holiday called “Trump’s Birthday and Flag Day” on June 14 to honor this historic day”, Tenney’s press release stated.

Tenney’s newly proposed annual event would coincide with the anniversary of the adoption of the Stars and Stripes as the U.S. flag in 1777, otherwise known as Flag Day.

Tenney’s statement went on to add: “Just as George Washington’s Birthday is codified as a federal holiday, this bill will add Trump’s Birthday to this list, recognizing him as the founder of America’s Golden Age.

“By designating Trump’s Birthday and Flag Day as a federal holiday, we can ensure President Trump’s contributions to American greatness and the importance of the American Flag are forever enshrined into law.”

open image in gallery Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (right) introduces bill proposing President Trump’s Birthday should be made a federal holiday ( AP/Getty )

While the news of Flag Day is a first, Trump has previously suggested that flags are of significant importance.

Moreover, one of Trump’s priorities after winning re-election was to order all American flags to be flown at full mast on inauguration day , regardless of any mourning periods – as his celebrations coincided with the 30-mourning period for former president Jimmy Carter.

The move marked the 5th executive order of his term, notably the first non-appointment-related order, and set the precedent for inauguration days going forward.

Just weeks before the announcement, Congressman Tenney, who won re-election in November 2024 albeit in a different constituency to the one she previously represented, revealed that her district offices across Watertown, Lockport, Canandaigua, and Oswego, in upper New York state along the Canadian border, were forced to shut following a spate of violent threats made towards her staff, according to Spectrum News1 .

Equally, a second disturbing incident fell upon New York Congress member, Rep. Nick Langworthy, just days before Tenney’s Flag Day announcement after a suspicious package was found at the Congressman’s district office in Clarence – forcing an evacuation Thursday, said the congressman.

President Trump is expected to start negotiating Russia-Ukraine peace talks this week in Saudi Arabia, according to Politico. The president has yet to weigh in and comment on the newly proposed flag legislation.

This weekend Trump was pictured at Daytona 500 completing a lap around the Daytona International Speedway track in an armored presidential limousine.