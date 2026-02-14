Trump shares furious rant about Bill Maher and gives bizarre details about dinner they had at White House
‘Sometimes in life you waste time!’ Trump said of his dinner with Maher last year
In a Valentine’s Day Truth Social message, President Donald Trump railed against “jerk” TV host Bill Maher for being “anti Trump” on his show, despite the two enjoying a “great dinner” together at the White House last year.
The president, who often uses his social media to lash out at late-night hosts, claimed he had indulged Maher’s request to have dinner at the White House, and even invited him to the White House Christmas Party, only to have Maher insult him on Real Time with Bill Maher.
“I’d much rather spend my time MAKING AMERICA GREAT AGAIN than wasting it on him,” Trump wrote Saturday. “Bill continues to suffer from a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS!), and there is nothing that will ever be done to cure him of this very serious disease.”
Hitting at Maher, Trump said the late-night host was “extremely nervous” and “had ZERO confidence” when he met him last year in the Oval Office.
“To soothe his nerves, immediately, within seconds, asked for a ‘Vodka Tonic,’” Trump wrote, later calling Maher an “underrated lightweight.”
“I’ve never felt like this before, I’m actually scared,” Trump claimed Maher said to him. The president went on to say that Maher “seemed to be a great guy” and was “very respectful” about their meeting on his show.
However, his opinion on Maher seems to have changed after comments made on his show Friday evening, in which he mocked the president for writing on Truth Social that China will take over Canada and “terminate all ice hockey.”
“What the f***,” Maher said on his show after reading Trump’s Truth Social post out loud. “I think this is the kinda thing that is causing his popularity to go down.”
The president insisted he “jokingly” remarked about China taking over Canada and terminating ice hockey.
“He went on and on about the Hockey statement, like ‘What kind of a person would say such a foolish thing as this,’ as though I were being serious when I said it,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.
Despite his frustration, Trump said he thought Maher was still “slightly more talented” than fellow late night hosts Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, or Stephen Colbert.
The Independent has asked Maher’s representative for comment.
Maher, known for his political satire, often uses his show to bring on a diverse group of voices in an effort to unify the country at a polarizing time.
Last year, Maher dined with Trump, alongside Kid Rock and Dana White, at the White House. Afterward, he gave a relatively positive review of the president, calling him “gracious.”
But Trump appeared angry Saturday that Maher has returned to criticizing him and his administration, rather than acknowledging his perceived successes such as the Dow hitting 50,000 points and Trump’s immigration agenda.
“Fortunately, his Television Ratings are so low that nobody will learn about his various Fake News statements about me.”,Trump wrote.
