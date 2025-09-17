Trump puts the squeeze on two Republican critics. It could cost them reelection

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

On Wednesday, Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.), the chairman of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee, held a hearing featuring Susan Monarez, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, whom President Donald Trump had fired.

Throughout the hearing, Cassidy asked Monarez about her clashes with Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., which she said included Kennedy asking her to commit in advance to supporting recommendations from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) and to fire career CDC officials involved with childhood vaccinations.

But Cassidy found himself gaveling order with his Republican colleagues like Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) during Paul’s grilling of Monarez. He also had to step in when Sen. Ashley Moody (R-Fla.) criticized Monarez and Debra Houry, former chief medical officer for the CDC, for hiring “anti-Trump lawyers.”

And Cassidy, a physician, has nobody but himself to blame. After all, he voted to confirm Kennedy earlier this year. The Louisiana Republican did this after he had voted to convict Trump for his actions on January 6, 2021. But with Trump back, he risks losing his Republican primary in a Bayou brawl.

But there is no guarantee that Cassidy will even win his primary and he will likely face the wrath of conservatives in a state that overwhelmingly supports the president.

open image in gallery Former Director of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Susan Monarez testifies before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on September 17, 2025 in Washington, DC. ( Getty Images )

Cassidy’s plight shows just how Trump’s tightened grip on the GOP gives Republicans almost no room to navigate. In addition, it effectively neuters Republicans’ authority and ability to keep the Trump administration in check. The gastroenterologist had waited for years to become chairman of the committee and had built a reputation working with Democrats.

Of course, there is little risk for Republicans of losing Cassidy’s seat, given how firmly Republican the state Mike Johnson, Steve Scalise and Clay Higgins call home is.

But that’s not the case for Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), who also sat on the dais on Wednesday. Collins asked Houry and Monarez about how Kennedy’s tenure differed from previous HHS secretaries, to which Houry said that she never briefed Kennedy on the measles outbreak.

In 2021, Collins joined Cassidy in voting to convict Trump, likely expecting he would never return. She also voted to confirm Kennedy despite her reservations.

open image in gallery Chairman Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) arrives for a hearing of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions ( Getty Images )

Like Cassidy, Collins also spent years working up the Republican ladder to move into leadership, in her case, as the chairwoman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, which writes the budget.

But even though she’s shown an independent streak at times–such as voting against Pete Hegseth’s confirmation to lead the Pentagon and opposing Trump’s “One Big, Beautiful Bill” because of Medicaid cuts–she finds herself submitting to the president’s will.

Earlier this week, Trump said he wanted a “clean” continuing resolution to keep the government open. In response, Democrats pushed their own version. When The Independent asked Collins about the subject, she said simply, “those negotiations are above my pay grade,” and that “they’re being done by the leadership.”

The idea that an appropriations chairwoman would say this even a decade ago would be stunning. And in fairness, Democrats have concentrated much of their power in leadership too.

But Trump has swallowed all of the authority that Republican leaders have. It virtually erases any case that they might make to their voters back home.

open image in gallery In 2021, Susan Collins joined Bill Cassidy in voting to convict Trump ( Getty Images )

Rather, all that matters is if they deliver for the president. Cassidy’s political heresy might cost him his job. In Collins’s case, her support for Trump might hurt her in a state that votes for Democrats.

After an initial freeze, three major Democrats are running in the race to replace her and the state’s popular Democratic Gov. Janet Mills is considering a run.

Meanwhile, Republicans like Thom Tillis of North Carolina and Joni Ernst of Iowa called it a day, given they have little ability to break with Trump despite his increasing unpopularity in their home states.

But as long as a Republican is running for re-election, they have to take into account that they cannot anger the president too much. And that puts them in a double bind.