Trump rages at Biden, judges in all-caps holiday message: ‘Happy Memorial Day to all, including the scum’
Earlier in the day, the president reshared a post peddling his baseless claim that the 2020 presidential election was ‘stolen’
President Donald Trump railed against his predecessor Joe Biden, branded the Demcorats “scum” and federal judges “monsters” in a testy Memorial Day message.
In an all-caps TruthSocial tirade on Monday morning, the president wished a “Happy Memorial Day to all” before his message went awry and devolved into an all-out attack against his political opponents.
“Including the scum that spent the last four years trying to destroy our country through warped radical left minds, who allowed 21,000,000 million people to illegally enter our country, many of them being criminals and the mentally insane, through an open border that only an incompetent president would approve,” he wrote.
Trump also addressed his clash with the courts and lambasted federal judges who have moved to block his administration’s policies, claiming they are protecting “murderers, drug dealers, rapists, gang members, and released prisoners from all over the world.”
Deriding the judiciary as “monsters,” Trump said that he remains hopeful that the U.S. Supreme Court and other “good and compassionate” judges will step in to save America.
“But fear not, we have made great progress over the last 4 months, and America will soon be safe and great again! Again, happy Memorial Day, and god bless America!” he concluded the message, which was deleted twice with spelling and spacing errors before it was finally reuploaded.
Trump’s first message of the day, however, saw him reshare a post from right-wing political commentator Rogan O'Handley, who argued that the Democrats should be charged with treason, peddling the baseless claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.
In another TruthSocial post, Trump posted, “Happy Memorial Day!”
The spate of messages comes ahead of Trump’s expected visit to Arlington National Cemetery later Monday, to honor fallen U.S. soldiers.
In a proclamation issued Saturday, the president also requested that government officials and citizens fly American flags at half staff on Monday.
“America's Gold Star Families—whose sons, daughters, wives, and husbands are among the honored—endure unfathomable heartache. Their loved ones selflessly gave everything to protect our sovereignty. They have our unwavering support, deepest gratitude, and highest respect,” he said in the proclamation released by the White House.
Memorial Day weekend saw a series of protests against the Trump administration from grassroots organizations in parts of Mississippi and New York.
“We are coming together to address and challenge the reckless actions of the current administration, actions that we believe have far-reaching consequences for our communities and our nation,” organizers in Mississippi said in a statement last week.
The president gave a rambling, politically charged address at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point on Saturday.
The Trump administration’s efforts to slash the federal workforce are also set to impact the Department of Veterans Affairs, which plans to cut 83,000 jobs—17 percent of its workforce—by August.
