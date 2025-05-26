Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump railed against his predecessor Joe Biden, branded the Demcorats “scum” and federal judges “monsters” in a testy Memorial Day message.

In an all-caps TruthSocial tirade on Monday morning, the president wished a “Happy Memorial Day to all” before his message went awry and devolved into an all-out attack against his political opponents.

“Including the scum that spent the last four years trying to destroy our country through warped radical left minds, who allowed 21,000,000 million people to illegally enter our country, many of them being criminals and the mentally insane, through an open border that only an incompetent president would approve,” he wrote.

Trump also addressed his clash with the courts and lambasted federal judges who have moved to block his administration’s policies, claiming they are protecting “murderers, drug dealers, rapists, gang members, and released prisoners from all over the world.”

Deriding the judiciary as “monsters,” Trump said that he remains hopeful that the U.S. Supreme Court and other “good and compassionate” judges will step in to save America.

open image in gallery President Donald Trump attends the commencement ceremony at West Point Military Academy in West Point, New York, on Saturday ( REUTERS )

“But fear not, we have made great progress over the last 4 months, and America will soon be safe and great again! Again, happy Memorial Day, and god bless America!” he concluded the message, which was deleted twice with spelling and spacing errors before it was finally reuploaded.

Trump’s first message of the day, however, saw him reshare a post from right-wing political commentator Rogan O'Handley, who argued that the Democrats should be charged with treason, peddling the baseless claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.

In another TruthSocial post, Trump posted, “Happy Memorial Day!”

The spate of messages comes ahead of Trump’s expected visit to Arlington National Cemetery later Monday, to honor fallen U.S. soldiers.

In a proclamation issued Saturday, the president also requested that government officials and citizens fly American flags at half staff on Monday.

open image in gallery Trump attends a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery on January 19, 2025 ( Getty Images )

“America's Gold Star Families—whose sons, daughters, wives, and husbands are among the honored—endure unfathomable heartache. Their loved ones selflessly gave everything to protect our sovereignty. They have our unwavering support, deepest gratitude, and highest respect,” he said in the proclamation released by the White House.

Memorial Day weekend saw a series of protests against the Trump administration from grassroots organizations in parts of Mississippi and New York.

“We are coming together to address and challenge the reckless actions of the current administration, actions that we believe have far-reaching consequences for our communities and our nation,” organizers in Mississippi said in a statement last week.

The president gave a rambling, politically charged address at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point on Saturday.

The Trump administration’s efforts to slash the federal workforce are also set to impact the Department of Veterans Affairs, which plans to cut 83,000 jobs—17 percent of its workforce—by August.