Stephen Colbert roasts Trump over Biden election debate: ‘let’s get ready to ramble’

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Stephen Colbert has poked fun at Donald Trump’s agreeing to go head-to-head with President Joe Biden in an election debate between the two candidates next month.

After weeks of calling on the president to engage in a debate, Mr Trump finally got his wish when Mr Biden finally agreed to his request, scheduling two debates but not before Mr Biden threw a few jabs at his Republican rival.

In a video posted this week, Mr Biden challenged Mr Trump to a debate while making reference to the Republican candidate’s ongoing trial over the alleged hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels, which only breaks at weekends and the middle of the week.

“I hear you’re free on Wednesdays, “ Mr Biden quipped in his video.

For the first time since October 2020, the two men will yet again engage in an election debate on 27 June, then another on 10 September.

Mr Trump responded to Mr Biden’s challenge by resorting to his usual Truth Social style post of random capitalisation and hurling insults at Mr Biden.

“Crooked Joe Biden is the WORST debater I have ever faced - He can’t put two sentences together! Crooked is also the WORST President in the history of the United States, by far,” Mr Trump started.

“It’s time for a debate... I am Ready and Willing to Debate Crooked Joe at the two proposed times in June and September. I would strongly recommend more than two debates and, for excitement purposes, a very large venue, although Biden is supposedly afraid of crowds - That’s only because he doesn’t get them,” he continued.

He then finished off with: “Just tell me when, I’ll be there. “Let’s get ready to Rumble!!!

Donald Trump and Biden together in a presidential debate at Belmont University on 22 October 2020 ( Getty Images )

“Rumble?” Colbert questioned. “I’ve seen your rallies, I think you mean, Let’s get ready to ‘ramble’.”

Colbert also reminisced about the first time that a debate between Mr Biden and Mr Trump occurred.

“We all remember gathering with our friends and families on the couch to say, ‘Oh God. I hope this doesn’t happen again in four years,’” The Late Show host quipped.

Despite Colbert’s wishes, not much has changed and these two men have remained some of the most powerful figures in American politics, and yet again, will challenge each other for presidency in November.

Colbert then pointed towards a recent instance of Mr Trump going bizarrely off-piste when he made a strange remark at a New Jersey rally on Saturday that the fictional serial killer Hannibal Lecter was a “wonderful man.”

Joe Biden challenges Donald Trump to debate him in June ( Biden campaign )

“Silence of the Lambs! Has anyone ever seen Silence of the Lambs?” Mr Trump said rather out of context.

“The late, great Hannibal Lecter. He’s a wonderful man. He oftentimes would have a friend for dinner. Remember the last scene? ‘Excuse me, I’m about to have a friend for dinner,’ as this poor doctor walks by,” he added before switching to the topic of illegal immigration.

“Folks when you think masterlock, you think of the late great Hannibal Lector, don’t we?” Colbert started, mimicking Mr Trump, pretending to deliver another strange Hannibal ramble. “He came up to me with tears in his eyes, big guy. big cannibal, said sir don’t eat that hot dog because you can’t flush toilets anymore.”

While Mr Trump stated in his post his wish for a “very large venue” for the the debates, Mr Biden’s team has requirements, according toreports, such as having it in a TV studio, but without an audience and microphones that can be cut off when the speaker’s time is up.

“Imagine Trump with his mic cut, he’s going to look like the world’s angriest mime,” Colbert joked, before mimicking Mr Trump animatedly speaking without any sound.