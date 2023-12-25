Trump moans about Biden ruining Christmas with ‘madness and doom’

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Donald Trump, like Charlie Brown before him, simply cannot get into the Christmas spirit.

On Monday — Christmas Day — Mr Trump expressed he was having a difficult time enjoying the holiday. The reason? Joe Biden.

"It’s hard to have a truly great Christmas when you have a Crooked and Incompetent President who wants to put his Political Opponent in jail, and who has been working hard (for a change!), illegally using all of the levers of Law Enforcement, to do so," he wrote on Truth Social. "We are in the fight of our lives to save our Country from MADNESS & DOOM. MAGA 2024!!!"

Mr Trump’s sour sentiment was not posted in isolation. The former president spent most of Christmas Eve posting through his frustration at the various criminal cases he's facing, the 6 January committee, and a recent Colorado decision to kick him off the state's ballot.

In one post he insists that "almost everybody agrees" including the "crazed Radical Left Lunatics" that not only should Colorado's decision to kick him off their ballot be reversed, but that he is also "fully entitled to PRESIDENTIAL IMMUNITY."

Mr Trump has been trying to use the presidential immunity defense to hide from numerous lawsuits. He tried to duck his racketeering charges in Fulton County, Georgia, by citing his presidential immunity, but a judge there ruled the actions he took that led to charges were done as a political candidate, not as the president.

He also tried to use his presidential immunity to save him from a civil defamation case involving E Jean Carroll, an author who claims the former president raped her in the 1990's.

A lot of Mr Trump's favorites show up in that post: "Deranged Prosecutor Jack Smith," the "Unselect January 6th Committee," "Crazy Nancy Pelosi," and the frankly uninspired "Crooked Joe" Biden all earn a mention in the rant.

As the evening wore on, Mr Trump ramped up his rhetoric.

"THEY SPIED ON MY CAMPAIGN, LIED TO CONGRESS, CHEATED ON FISA, RIGGED A PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION, ALLOWED MILLIONS OF PEOPLE, MANY FROM PRISONS & MENTAL INSTITUTIONS, TO INVADE OUR COUNTRY, SCREWED UP IN AFGHANISTAN, & JOE BIDEN’S MISFITS & THUGS, LIKE DERANGED JACK SMITH, ARE COMING AFTER ME, AT LEVELS OF PERSECUTION NEVER SEEN BEFORE IN OUR COUNTRY??? IT’S CALLED ELECTION INTERFERENCE. MERRY CHRISTMAS!" he wrote.

He carried that same energy into his next post, which took aim at the House Select Committee investigating the Capitol riot.

"WHY DID THE UNSELECT JANUARY 6th COMMITTEE OF POLITICAL HACKS & THUGS ILLEGALLY DELETE & DESTROY ALL OF THE EVIDENCE THEY USED TO WRITE THEIR FAKE REPORT. WHY DO THEY NOT SHOW THAT I USED THE WORDS 'PEACEFULLY & PATRIOTICALLY' IN MY SPEECH? THEY ACTUALLY PRETENDED THAT THESE WORDS WERE NEVER UTTERED. CROOKED POLITICS!!!"

It wasn't all doom and madness on the former president's Truth Social page. Amid the wild ranting, there were also a pair of Christmas posts.

In one, Mr Trump offers a Christmas message ensuring his supporters he will win the election in 2024.

“We ask God to guide us, give us strength, and watch over us in this pivotal year ahead,” he says. “With his help, by this time next year, we will be well in our way to making America safer, stronger, great and more prosperous than ever before.”

The second video is a compilation of his presidential Christmas speeches. Many feature former first lady Melania Trump and Christmas trees.

The video was a nice break from the yelling, but then Mr Trump remembered Obamacare existed and got mad again.

"Obamacare is too expensive, and otherwise, not good healthcare," he wrote. "I will come up with a much better, and less expensive, alternative! People will be happy, not sad!"