Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Donald Trump called the host of his Pennsylvania town hall by the wrong name after months of mocking President Joe Biden for his own gaffes.

Former ESPN host Sage Steele moderated the former president’s town hall in Lancaster, Pennsylvania on Sunday, with the former president making the slip-up almost immediately.

“Thank you very much. Thank you. Let’s have a little fun, Paige, OK?” Trump told Steele.

Donald Trump, speaks alongside moderator Sage Steele during a town hall campaign event at the Lancaster County Convention Center ( Getty Images )

The Harris campaign promptly posted the clip of Trump’s slip-up, which has now been seen more than a million times.

If Trump wins he would be the oldest president in US history, a record that has put his mental fitness under the microscope after he frequently questioned Biden’s sharpness during his re-election bid.

He previously claimed Biden “can’t put two sentences together and he’s in charge of nuclear warfare” and sarcastically praised the 81 year-old old Democrat after he mixed up Trump and Kamala Harris, writing “Great job, Joe!”

Biden’s fumbled debate against Trump in June prompted frantic calls for the president to drop his re-election bid over concerns about his age. Now, Trump is fighting that same battle.

“I’m not 80 and I’m not that close to 80,” the 78-year-old presidential candidate told the crowd on Sunday. “We’ve had some of the greatest leaders in world history that are in their 80s.”

Biden slip-ups included calling Zelensky 'Vladimir' at a Nato summit ( The White House )

He then touted having completed multiple cognitive tests that he “aced.” Trump boasted: “The doctor in one case said: ‘I’ve never seen anybody ace them.’”

The former president then insisted that he has “no cognitive” seconds before suggesting that his 60-year-old Democratic opponent may have mental acuity issues.

Americans will have to rely on his word — however jumbled his phrasing — as Trump refuses to disclose his medical records.

Trump’s remarks came a week after he spent 40 minutes of a town hall swaying while listening to music rather than answering questions.

This is far from the first time that Trump has mixed up people’s names. He has previously confused Biden with Barack Obama and Nikki Haley with Nancy Pelosi.