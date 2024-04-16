Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Jury selection in Donald Trump’s criminal trial has only been going on for one day but already the former president is telling supporters falsehoods about the judge’s rulings.

On Monday afternoon, Mr Trump seethed on Truth Social that Judge Juan Merchan had “prohibited” him from attending his youngest son, Barron Trump’s, high school graduation in May because he must attend his criminal trial that day.

Before jury selection got under way, Mr Trump’s lawyer, Todd Blanche, asked Judge Juan Merchan if the court could adjourn on 17 May so that he could attend it.

Judge Merchan said he would not rule “at this time” on the matter but noted that if the trial was “running behind schedule” he would not be able to accommodate his request.

In New York, criminal defendants must attend trial unless they apply for a waiver, which Mr Trump has not done.

Despite no firm ruling on the matter, Mr Trump instantly claimed that the judge was stopping him from attending his son’s graduation.

“Who will explain for me, to my wonderful son, Barron, who is a GREAT Student at a fantastic School, that his Dad will likely not be allowed to attend his Graduation Ceremony, something that we have been talking about for years, because a seriously Conflicted and Corrupt New York State Judge wants me in Criminal Court on a bogus “Biden Case” which, according to virtually all Legal Scholars and Pundits, has no merit, and should NEVER have been brought,” Mr Trump wrote.

Mr Trump purported that the judge made an unfair ruling preventing him from attending his son’s graduation ( Truth Social )

The former president’s allies, including his other son, Donald Trump Jr, also made similar false remarks.

Donald Trump Jr reposted a video compilation made by right-wing online personality Jack Posobiec calling Judge Merchan’s non-existent decision “pure evil”.

“Judge Merchan is truly heartless in not letting a father attend his son’s graduation,” Eric Trump also chimed in.

Senate candidate Kari Lake called the judge “corrupt”, “heartless” and “cruel”, while Utah senator Mike Lee wrote that it was “deliberately cruel”.

Despite the right-wing outrage, Judge Merchan has not made a firm decision on the matter as to whether or not to allow Mr Trump to miss a day of his criminal trial.

The only decision the judge has made is that the former president cannot miss the trial to attend the Supreme Court’s oral arguments for his immunity appeal. Judge Merchan warned the former president that if he misses a day of his trial without permission he could be jailed.

Mr Trump, who successfully delayed the New York criminal trial by 30 days, has often used rulings in cases and trials to gain sympathy from his supporters – frequently in the form of monetary donations.

Former US president Donald Trump attends a hearing in New York City on a criminal case linked to a hush money payment ( REUTERS )

Based upon online reports, Mr Trump attended the high school graduation of his daughter, Ivanka Trump, the high school graduation of his son, Eric Trump, and the high school graduation of his daughter, Tiffany Trump. However, it is unclear of Mr Trump attended the high school graduation of his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr.