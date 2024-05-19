Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

More
Best
Climate
TV

Liveupdated1716135429

Trump claims ‘low IQ’ Biden only has to stay upright to be declared winner of debates in NRA speech: Live

Donald Trump spoke in Minnesota and Texas after attending Barron’s graduation in pause from criminal hush money trial

Oliver O'Connell,Joe Sommerlad,Alex Woodward
Sunday 19 May 2024 17:17
Trump repeats demand that Biden take drug test before presidential debate

Donald Trump is back on the 2024 campaign trail having attended his son Barron’s high school graduation, for which Judge Juan Merchan scheduled a day off for the court as the prosecution in Mr Trump’s criminal hush money trial nears the close of its case.

The former president attended a fundraiser in Minnesota on Friday at which he said he wants Joe Biden to take a drug test before they debate on 27 June. He then travelled to Dallas to address the National Rifle Association convention, where he kept the crowd waiting for over two hours and appeared to freeze for 30 seconds.

Mr Trump will hold his first rally in New York since 2016 with an event planned in the South Bronx next week. The Trump campaign has filed a permit for a 3,500-person event in Crotona Park at 6pm on 23 May — once he has been allowed out of court for the day.

Mr Trump last held a rally in his native state in Buffalo in 2016 but has not attempted anything since given the Democratic Party’s dominance. Enthusiastic supporters of Mr Trump have organised a “MAGA Cruise” around Manhattan the evening before the rally.

Recommended
1716134400

Giuliani belts out ‘New York, New York’ at 80th birthday before being served with indictment

Rudy Giuliani’s 80th birthday bash was anything but dull.

The former New York City mayor and lawyer for Donald Trump held a party at a home in Palm, Beach Florida to celebrate on Friday, where he served cake and posed for photos.

Mr Giuliani was also filmed belting out Frank Sinatra’s classic “New York, New York” to cheers from guests.

But after the celebration wound down, Mr Giuliani was met by two officials from the Arizona Attorney General’s office who served him with an indictment.

Katie Hawkinson has the story:

Rudy Giuliani served indictment after belting ‘New York, New York’ at birthday party

Former New York City mayor accused of election interference in Arizona

Oliver O'Connell19 May 2024 17:00
1716133547

Watch: Stefanik clashes with Fox News host over previous Trump remarks

Oliver O'Connell19 May 2024 16:45
1716132634

Full story: SNL finale teases Trump’s VP picks

Saturday Night Live kicked off its season finale this week with a skit teasing Donald Trump’s vice-presidential picks – including a gun-toting, dog-killing Kristi Noem and the “late, great” Hannibal Lecter.

James Austin Johnson reprised his role as the former president turned criminal defendant for Saturday night’s cold open, appearing outside Manhattan Criminal Court where Mr Trump’s hush money trial continues.

Katie Hawkinson has the story:

SNL teases Trump’s VP picks: Kristi Noem and the ‘late, great Hannibal Lecter’

’Finally, my last and favorite choice is a man I can’t stop talking about in my rallies. It’s the late great Hannibal Lecter,’ James Austin Johnson’s Donald Trump said in the cold open of SNL’s season finale

Oliver O'Connell19 May 2024 16:30
1716131747

Watch: Former Trump campaign aide says debate will be ‘challenge’ for Biden

Oliver O'Connell19 May 2024 16:15
1716130834

MAGA cruise around New York announced to coincide with Trump’s Bronx rally

Donald Trump’s Manhattan criminal trial and South Bronx rally this coming Thursday aren’t the only Make America Great Again shows in town this week.

A “Trump Rally Bronx MAGA cruise” on the evening of 22 May, the day before the former president appears at his first New York rally in eight years, was announced on Saturday by the site, TrumpSwag.com.

Here’s what you need to know:

‘BYOB’ MAGA cruise around New York announced to coincide with Trump’s Bronx rally

Bring your own beer and flags, organizers say, as event promises attendees will ‘party like a rock star’

Oliver O'Connell19 May 2024 16:00
1716129634

Biden: ‘My opponent is not a good loser — but he is a loser'

Oliver O'Connell19 May 2024 15:40
1716129000

Jan 6: Rioter loses GOP primary for West Virginia congressional seat

A man convicted of entering the Capitol during the January 6 riot lost a Republican primary for the House of Representatives in West Virginia on Tuesday.

Derrick Evans was running against WV-1 incumbent Rep Carol Miller for a seat in the very same chamber he once joined a mob of enraged Trump supporters attempting to storm. He lost by more than 20,000 once all votes were counted.

John Bowden has the details:

Jan 6 rioter loses Republican primary for West Virginia congressional seat

Former state legislator and Jan 6 rioter fails in bid to oust sitting GOP congresswoman

Oliver O'Connell19 May 2024 15:30
1716128434

What happened here?

Oliver O'Connell19 May 2024 15:20
1716127834

‘Agent of chaos’ Trump is ‘running for revenge’ and ‘not focused on issues ... important to American people'

In a discussion about the announcement of two presidential debates in June and September, Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen told ABC’s Martha Raddatz that the format and timing of the Biden-Trump debates “work better for the American people”.

“They’re designed to focus on serious issues, rather than create a circus atmosphere,” Mr Van Hollen said on This Week.

He also called former President Donald Trump an “agent of chaos” who is “running for revenge,” and added: “He is not focused on issues that are important to the American people.”

Oliver O'Connell19 May 2024 15:10
1716127234

Trump claims Biden only has to remain upright to be declared winner of debates

Former President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump delivers a speech during the annual National Rifle Association meeting in Dallas on 18 May (REUTERS)

During Donald Trump’s predictably rambling speech to the National Rifle Association convention on Saturday night, the former president claimed that Joe Biden need only stay upright during their scheduled presidential debates to be declared winner.

The two 2024 contenders will first face off on 27 June on CNN and then again on 10 September on ABC.

Referring to President Biden as a “low-IQ individual”, Mr Trump — currently on trial as a criminal defendant over the falsification of business records — said: “If this horrible individual finishes the debate, which I think he will ... if he's standing, if he's standing, they'll say it was a brilliant performance.”

He then imagined the reviews of Mr Biden’s performance in the media, saying: “It was a brilliant performance. They've never seen anything like it ... very much reminiscent of the days of FDR.”

He then said that the late president Franklin Delano Roosevelt had a “beautiful patrician voice, magnificent voice, great debater”.

Oliver O'Connell19 May 2024 15:00

