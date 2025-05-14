Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

There’s a new addition to the streetscape outside the Department of Agriculture building in Washington, D.C., causing a stir online.

Looming down from the pillared front of the neo-classical facade is an enormous, brooding picture of President Donald Trump, adapted from his official presidential portrait.

open image in gallery A large banner depicting President Donald Trump hangs on the facade of the U.S. Department of Agriculture in Washington, D.C. on Thursday ( Eric Garcia/The Independent )

Another banner further along the front of the building depicts President Abraham Lincoln. Both include the USDA logo and the text: “Growing America Since 1862.”

Thursday is the department’s birthday, and Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins tweeted that after 163 years, “the best is yet to come,” thanks to President Trump’s “bold vision,” which is “ushering in a Golden Age for our farmers.”

The picture of Trump is reminiscent of portraits of leaders hanging from public buildings, often seen in dictatorships, monarchies, and in descriptions in George Orwell’s 1984 of “Big Brother.”

Twitter users described the Trump installation as “fashy looking,” having a “North Korean aesthetic,” and giving off “Saddam Hussein vibes.”

Others imagined that Fox News would have “short-circuited” had presidents Barack Obama or Joe Biden done something similar.

One Twitter user worried: “God help us! They’ll be carving Mt. Rushmore next! 😳” Another asked: “Is that the new scarecrow for farmers?”

Tim Miller, host of The Bulwark Podcast and an MSNBC analyst, tweeted: “It’s interesting that these freedom-loving MAGA alpha males want to institute this deeply creepy 3rd world culture where we have a national daddy that must be obeyed.”

The Independent has reached out to the Department of Agriculture for comment.

Secretary Rollins is currently on her way back from a visit to the U.K. following the trade deal reached in response to Trump’s tariffs on imports from U.S. trading partners.

Rollins was sworn in on February 13 by Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas after a 72-to-28 Senate confirmation vote.

On her first full day in office, Rollins rescinded all Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility (DEI) programs and celebrations, announced a reform of the food stamp program to include work requirements, and implemented findings from the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to optimize the USDA workforce and stop wasteful spending.

open image in gallery Large banners installed on the facade of the U.S. Department of Agriculture show President Donald Trump and President Abraham Lincoln ( Eric Garcia/The Independent )

At least 15,000 Agriculture Department employees have taken the Trump administration’s offer to resign, Politico reported earlier this month. That accounts for roughly 15 percent of the overall workforce. The department wants to double that figure.

The departures represent a drastic contraction for a department that manages a diverse portfolio, which includes supervising flagship federal nutrition programs, food safety, farm loans, and rural broadband initiatives.

While only 3,877 USDA employees signed up for the first deferred resignation program offered in January, 11,305 agreed to leave under the second round, with potentially more resignations to come, according to the readout, which was confirmed to the outlet by a department spokesperson.

The program allows employees to quit and receive pay through September.