Trump attorney says New York AG Letitia James ‘just not that bright’

Donald Trump's attorney, Alina Habba, said the New York attorney general prosecuting the case against the former president was "just not that bright."

She made the comments on Monday.

New York Attorney General Letitia James is spearheading the former president's civil trial. She has accused Mr Trump and the Trump Organisation of inflating the value of his assets in order to secure better loans, and then devaluing his asset cost to avoid paying taxes. A judge already found Mr Trump liable for fraud, and which may end with the further dismantling of his businesses in New York.

Ms Habba appeared on Newsmax on Monday to assure the network's viewers that Ms James does not have a case against Mr Trump.

“She’s just not that bright. I’m sorry, I have to say it,” Ms Habba said. “I’ve seen their case; I’ve seen their lawyers. They don’t know what they’re talking about.”

Lawyer Alina Habba speaks to the media outside the New York Supreme Court (AP)

While Ms James is the attorney general of New York, Ms Habba previously worked as council for her husband's parking garage company.

She also attempted to wave away the fact Mr Trump had been held liable for fraud by saying the former president's actions were just typical business.

“She needs to educate herself, maybe go to some — I don’t even know how to express how ridiculous this is,” Ms Habba said. “It’s like being in a circus with a bunch of — I mean, what I want to say I can’t say on TV, but it’s crazy. You know, it’s just ridiculous. Anybody with a brain understands that this is just completely insane.”