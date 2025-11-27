Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump’s approval ratings have plunged to a record low, with the president now receiving a negative rating from every major pollster.

This collapse in support means Trump now has an average disapproval rating of 55 per cent, while just 41 per cent approve, according to The New York Times poll aggregator.

The president’s approval ratings, steady through July and August, have slipped since mid‑September.

Polls carried out by companies including YouGov, Gallup, Ipsos, R.M.G. Research, Morning Consult, Quinnipiac, and others, all show that more U.S. citizens disapprove of Trump than approve.

The latest Fox News poll, one of over 520 in the Times’s aggregator – but which features among a select number of most trusted polls – indicates a growing share of voters believe his administration’s policies have damaged the economy rather than improved it.

open image in gallery President Donald Trump has seen his numbers plummet ( AP )

Fox said their survey showed just 38 per cent of respondents approved of Trump’s economic management, while 61 per cent expressed disapproval, with the overall view that the President is 'doing more harm than good' when it comes to the economy.

Furthermore, they said some 76 per cent of voters now view the economy negatively. In their analysis they noted that the this is “worse than the 67 per cent who felt that way in July and the 70 per cent who said the same at the end of former President [Joe] Biden’s term”.

This is the first time polling has revealed a clean sweep of negativity towards Trump.

The fall in approval comes after consumer confidence levels also took a hit this week, falling to their lowest level since April when Trump announced sweeping tariffs that caused the stock market to nosedive.

The figures suggest that Americans are increasingly wary of high costs and with perceptions of the labor market worsening.

Declining confidence could pose political problems for Trump and Republicans in Congress, as dimmer views of the economy were seen among all political affiliations.

The storm clouds around Trump’s handling of the economy will cause jitters in the Republican camp with next year’s mid-term elections looming.

open image in gallery The White House insists the president has already achieved a great deal in his second term ( AP )

Fractures in the party due to the president’s foreign policy decisions on Ukraine and Israel as well as domestic concerns such as the lengthy government shutdown, and fallout from the ongoing Jeffrey Epstein scandal, mean the Republicans hardly represent a united front.

The Fox poll indicates however that not only the Republicans have been blamed by the public for the government shutdown, but both sides now have lower favorable ratings. Around 6 in 10 say the president and lawmakers on both sides don’t care about people like them.

White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson suggested that voters should be grateful for what Trump has done since he took office in January this year, saying the president has “already delivered on many of the promises he was elected to enact, but there will always be more to accomplish”.

She told the Daily Mail: “Trump has secured the border, tackled Biden's inflation crisis, lowered drug prices, ended taxes on tips, overtime, and social security, cooled inflation, deported criminal illegal aliens, implemented important reforms putting American workers first, and more.”

Republican pollster Daron Shaw, who helps run the Fox News Poll alongside Democrat Chris Anderson, told the broadcaster: "The situation isn’t complicated. People are struggling to afford necessities and blaming those in charge.

“What’s interesting is watching Democrats gain politically from a problem they arguably caused — and that crushed them in 2024. But that’s politics."

The Independent has contacted the White House for further comment.