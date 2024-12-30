Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A federal appeals court upheld a ruling against Donald Trump after he challenged a jury’s verdict that found him liable for sexually abusing and defaming a former magazine writer.

Monday’s decision from a three-judge panel with New York’s 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals follows a May 2023 verdict awarding E Jean Carroll $5 million for the former president’s ongoing defamation by denying claims that he sexually assaulted her in a department store in 1996.

In January, a second jury in a separate trial ordered Trump to pay Carroll more than $83 million in damages for his defamatory statements about the former Elle magazine writer.

Trump argued the verdict from the 2023 judgment should be tossed out on his claims that the trial judge should not have let jurors hear testimony from two other women who accused him of sexual misconduct.

One of those women, Jessica Leeds, testified that Trump groped her on a plane in the late 1970s. Another woman, former People magazine writer Natasha Stoynoff, said Trump forcibly kissed her at Mar-a-Lago in 2005.

Trump’s lawyers also said jurors also should not have listened to his comments on the so-called Access Hollywood tape, on which the president-elect brags about grabbing women’s genitals.

open image in gallery A federal appeals court has upheld a jury’s verdict against Donald Trump finding him liable for sexually abusing and then defaming the writer E Jean Carroll. ( Getty Images for Equality Now )

Appellate judges denied Trump’s demand for a new trial.

“Trump has not demonstrated that the district court erred in any of the challenged rulings,” and Trump “has not carried his burden to show that any claimed error or combination of claimed errors affected his substantial rights as required to warrant a new trial,” they wrote.

“The jury made its assessment of the facts and claims on a properly developed record,” according to Monday’s decision.

Even if the trial judge somehow “erred in some of these evidentiary rulings — a proposition that we have rejected — taking the record as a whole and considering the strength of Ms. Carroll’s case, we are not persuaded that any claimed error or combination of errors in the district court’s evidentiary rulings affected Mr. Trump’s substantial rights,” the judges wrote.

Trump has repeatedly denied wrongdoing while insisting he never met Carroll, whom he has branded a liar and the case a “hoax.”

After attending brief oral arguments in September in his appeal, Trump held a rambling press conference in Trump Tower, detailing the allegations against him in two defamation cases he lost and stating he is “very disappointed” in his legal team as several of his attorneys stood beside him.

He also repeated allegedly defamatory statements that have landed verdicts against him.

“I’ve never met the woman — other than this picture, which could have been AI-generated,” said Trump, referencing a photograph included in a 2019 New York magazine article that shows Carroll laughing beside Trump with his then-wife Ivana Trump in 1987.

Asked whether Carroll will raise those claims in court or file additional defamation complaints, her attorney Roberta Kaplan told The Independent: “I’ve said before and I’ll say it again: all options are on the table.”

Trump also brought up allegations from Leeds, saying, “What are the chances of that happening?”

“She would not have been the chosen one,” he said.

On December 28, the president-elect shared an image to his Truth Social account showing Trump and Carroll with the all-caps caption: “SHOULD A WOMAN GO TO JAIL FOR FALSELY ACCUSING A MAN OF RAPE?”

“RETRUTH IF YOU WANT JUSTICE FOR TRUMP,” the message read.

open image in gallery After attending brief appeals court arguments in September, Trump held a press conference at his Trump Tower to deny the allegations against him ( Getty Images )

Earlier this month, ABC and anchor George Stephanopoulas agreed to settle Trump’s defamation suit against the network for Stephanopoulas’s on-air statements about the jury’s findings in the first Carroll case.

Stephanopoulos incorrectly said the jury found Trump “liable for rape” rather than sexual abuse, though the trial judge overseeing the initial Carroll case explained that the difference is largely a semantic one.

“The finding that Ms.Carroll failed to prove that she was ‘raped’ within the meaning of the New York Penal Law does not mean that she failed to prove that Mr. Trump ‘raped’ her as many people commonly understand the word ‘rape,’” District Judge Lewis Kaplan wrote at the time. “Indeed, as the evidence at trial … makes clear, the jury found that Mr. Trump in fact did exactly that.”

A jury’s unanimous verdict “was almost entirely” in her favor, but of “the only point on which Ms. Carroll did not prevail was whether she had proved that Mr. Trump had ‘raped’ her within the narrow, technical meaning of a particular section of the New York Penal Law,” Kaplan added.

But the judge overseeing Trump’s defamation suit disagreed that Stephanopoulos’s statements were “substantially” true — teeing up what would become a protracted legal battle if it went to trial.

The parties agreed to settle for $15 million in the form of a donation to Trump’s presidential library.