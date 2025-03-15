Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The head of Donald Trump’s task force on antisemitism has shared a white nationalist’s quip about the president revoking “Jew cards.”

The startling share comes even as Trump threatens to deport or arrest university students protesting on behalf of war-torn Gaza, implying such actions are antisemitic.

Former Fox News contributor Leo Terrell, who now heads the Federal Task Force to Combat Antisemitism, shared the post by white nationalist Patrick Casey earlier this week chortling that Trump can “revoke someone’s Jew card.”

open image in gallery Head of Trump's antisemitic task force shares antisemitic tweet ( Screen shot of Patrick Casey's tweet by Leo Terrell )

The Anti-Defamation League has identified Casey as the head of the now defunct “alt right white supremacist group” American Identity Movement.

He was referring to Trump on Wednesday mocking Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer as a “Palestinian” instead of a Jew, which he is, because he supports human rights in Gaza.

“You’re going to have some very bad things happen and people are going to blame the Democrats. And Schumer is a Palestinian as far as I’m concerned,” Trump said derisively in an attack widely criticized as both racist and antisemitic.

“You know, he’s become a Palestinian. He used to be Jewish. He’s not Jewish anymore. He’s a Palestinian,” Trump added.

Terrell could not immediately be reached for comment.

Critics on social media slammed both the post and Terrell’s championing of it as antisemitic.

Oh, so Trump has divine authority now? He’s out here revoking religious identities like they’re expired driver’s licenses?



This is straight-up unhinged. Jewish identity isn’t a subscription service that Trump gets to cancel when someone disagrees with him. And calling a Jewish… — 🌊 R Saddler (@Politics_PR) March 12, 2025

A non Jew telling a Jew he is not Jewish (enough) is the height of anti-semitism — VictoriaDCharlotte #FBPE (@victoriadonnac1) March 13, 2025