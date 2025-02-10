Trump orders Justice Department to stop enforcing foreign anti-bribery law

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump has directed the Department of Justice to stop enforcing a nearly century-old law that prohibits American corporations from bribing foreign government officials to advance their own financial interests.

As reporters watched him in the Oval Office on Monday, Trump signed the document, which directs Attorney General Pam Bondi to stop enforcing the 1934 law until she issues new enforcement guidelines.

“It’s going to mean a lot more business for America,” he said.

A White House fact sheet seen by The Independent states that all current and past uses of the anti-corruption law will be reviewed by justice department officials.

The fact sheet also states the White House’s view that American corporations are disadvantaged by prohibitions on bribing corrupt foreign officials because such activity is common in international business transactions .

“U.S. companies are harmed by FCPA overenforcement because they are prohibited from engaging in practices common among international competitors, creating an uneven playing field,” the White House said.

At the same time, Trump also told reporters he was issuing a pardon of former Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich, a former Democratic elected official who the president had freed from prison by commuting his 14-year sentence during his first term in the White House.

Blagojevich had been convicted of public corruption for attempting to sell the U.S. Senate seat that was vacated by former president Barack Obama after he won the 2008 presidential election.

While Trump’s new order suspends enforcement of anti-corruption law against American corporations, the action was just one of several recent actions he’s taken to weaken enforcement of ethics laws since returning to office nearly a month ago.

Over the weekend, Trump removed both the head of the Office of Special Counsel, an independent agency responsible for for protecting federal whistleblowers, and the head of the Office of Government Ethics.

He told reporters he was appointing a loyalist, Veterans Affairs secretary Doug Collins, as the acting head of both agencies.

More follows...