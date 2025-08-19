Trump team will soon decide what’s ‘anti-American’ when granting citizenship

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump’s administration is now screening for what it considers “anti-American activity” when deciding whether immigrants can legally live and work in the United States.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services announced on Tuesday that “anti-American” activity — including social media posts and any perceived ideological affiliations — will be considered an “overwhelmingly negative factor” when deciding whether immigrants can stay in the country legally.

But it will be largely up to officers’ discretion to decide what “anti-American” means, relying on a 60-year-old immigration law that prohibits alleged communists or people who support “totalitarian” governments from entering the country.

“America’s benefits should not be given to those who despise the country and promote anti-American ideologies,” USCIS spokesperson Matthew Tragesser said in a statement Tuesday. “Immigration benefits — including to live and work in the United States — remain a privilege, not a right."

The agency’s policy manual was updated Tuesday to note that immigration authorities can deny citizenship, work permits, green cards and other lawful status to anyone it deems to have supported “anti-American ideologies” or “anti-American activities.”

open image in gallery Immigration authorities are now screening for ‘anti-American’ activity to determine whether immigrants can apply for citizenship or other legal status ( Getty Images )

The agency’s review of social media profiles will also screen for “anti-American activity,” USCIS announced.

The manual notes that the definition of “anti-American” relies on language in a section of the Immigration and Nationality Act, which doesn’t mention “anti-American” and largely focuses on communism.

That 1952 law was drafted at the height of red-scare hysteria, Senator Joseph McCarthy’s anti-communist crusade, and investigations under the House Committee on Un-American Activities, which investigated alleged disloyalty and subversive activities, including perceived communist sympathies.

The guidance comes just days after the Trump administration expanded a “good moral character” test for citizenship, with officers instructed to perform more than a “cursory mechanical review focused on the absence of wrongdoing.”

Immigration authorities must now consider “a holistic assessment of an alien’s behavior, adherence to societal norms, and positive contributions that affirmatively demonstrate good moral character.”

The Trump administration’s latest maneuvers join an expansive anti-immigration agenda defined by mass arrests, stripping legal status for tens of thousands of people, restricting who can enter the country — and who can be considered a citizen.

The president is seeking to unilaterally redefine birthright citizenship under the 14th Amendment while closing all points of entry for asylum seekers and cutting off legal protections for more than one million immigrants — radically expanding the pool of “undocumented” people now vulnerable for arrest and removal.

open image in gallery Immigrants applying for citizenship could have their social media profiles screened for ‘anti-American’ activity, which is up to an officers’ discretion to define under decades-old immigration law targeting alleged communists ( REUTERS )

USCIS guidance announced on Tuesday also instructs authorities to screen whether applicants promote what they consider “antisemitic terrorism and antisemitic terrorist organizations” and “antisemitic ideologies.”

The new screening measures follow similar guidance from USCIS and other agencies as the Trump administration targets campus dissent against Israel’s war in Gaza, which officials broadly characterized as antisemitic.

In May, USCIS announced the agency was “immediately” reviewing immigrants’ social media accounts for what it considers “antisemitic activity” that could be used as evidence to deny them legal status in the United States.

“This will immediately affect aliens applying for lawful permanent resident status, foreign students and aliens affiliated with educational institutions linked to antisemitic activity,” according to the agency.

The following month, the State Department restarted interviews for student visa applicants and directed embassies and consulates to “conduct a comprehensive and thorough vetting, including online presence, of all student and exchange visitor applicants.

Those applicants’ social media privacy settings must also be “public” to be reviewed by immigration authorities, according to State Department orders.

Diplomats were ordered to review social media profiles for “any indications of hostility towards the citizens, culture, government, institutions or founding principles of the United States.”

They also were instructed to decide if applicants displayed any “advocacy for, aid or support for foreign terrorists and other threats to U.S. national security” and “support for unlawful antisemitic harassment or violence.”