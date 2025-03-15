A federal judge has blocked President Donald Trump’s administration from carrying out deportations under the Alien Enemies Act of 1798, which the Republican invoked against a Venezuelan gang earlier Saturday.
Chief Judge James Boasberg issued a temporary restraining order on deportations under the wartime law on Saturday night. This order blocks the removal of any non-citizens who are in custody under the Alien Enemies Act for at least 14 days.
More to come...
