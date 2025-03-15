Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Judge blocks Trump’s deportations under 18th century wartime law he invoked against Venezuelan gang

Trump invoked the Alien Enemies Act on Saturday via executive order

Katie Hawkinson
in Washington D.C.
Saturday 15 March 2025 19:08 EDT
Comments
(The Independent)

A federal judge has blocked President Donald Trump’s administration from carrying out deportations under the Alien Enemies Act of 1798, which the Republican invoked against a Venezuelan gang earlier Saturday.

Chief Judge James Boasberg issued a temporary restraining order on deportations under the wartime law on Saturday night. This order blocks the removal of any non-citizens who are in custody under the Alien Enemies Act for at least 14 days.

More to come...

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in