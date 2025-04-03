Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

CNN political analyst Maggie Haberman has revealed that several Trump administration advisers are “tired” of Elon Musk’s presence in the White House.

This revelation comes amid reports that the Tesla CEO’s role at the newly created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is rumored to be ending, something Musk has denied.

The White House previously said Musk is not technically part of the government department that has laid off thousands of workers and made huge cuts.

“I do think there are a number of Trump advisers who are tired of Musk’s presence,” Haberman said on The Source. “And I think that is going to continue as long as Musk is there.”

Haberman’s analysis comes after Trump told his inner circle that the billionaire would soon step back. This marked a shift in the Musk-Trump relationship, as the president vowed to find a way to ignore the 130-day time limit for special government employees.

On Wednesday, Musk was roundly mocked for his attempts to shift focus away from the MAGA defeat suffered in the Wisconsin Supreme Court election.

open image in gallery According to its website, DOGE estimates it has saved U.S. taxpayers $140 billion as of April 1 – roughly $869.57 per taxpayer ( REUTERS )

“Trump is certainly aware that this has been a turbulent period,” Haberman said on the change in their relationship.

“I don’t think that he wants to spend the entirety of the next year and a half leading into what is likely to be a challenging midterm cycle debating questions about Elon Musk’s approach to shrinking the government.”

Haberman alleges that Trump’s allies have become increasingly frustrated with Musk’s unpredictability and increasingly see him as a political liability.

His approach “has been commonly described as with a chainsaw as opposed to – in Trump’s word – with a scalpel,” Haberman added. “And Trump would, I think, like something more precise.”

According to its website, DOGE estimates it has saved U.S. taxpayers $140 billion as of April 1 – roughly $869.57 per taxpayer.

“But he does see advantages in having Musk around. I don’t think that he is eager to shove him out. I do think there are a number of Trump advisers who are tired of Musk’s presence,” Haberman clarified.

Politico reported Wednesday that a senior insider said Musk is likely to continue with a more informal advisory role. Another said anyone thinking he would disappear entirely is “fooling themselves.”