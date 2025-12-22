Trump administration triples the ‘self-deport’ stipend to $3,000 before end of year

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Trump administration has significantly increased its financial incentive for migrants to voluntarily leave the United States, tripling the self-deportation stipend to $3,000.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced on Monday that individuals residing in the U.S. without legal status could receive this payment, alongside a free flight to their home countries, if they agree to depart by the end of the year.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem issued a stark warning, stating, "Illegal aliens should take advantage of this gift and self-deport because if they don’t, we will find them, we will arrest them, and they will never return."

This initiative follows the launch of the rebranded CBP Home app, designed to streamline the self-deportation process.

Noem's DHS hopes to hire 10,000 new deportation officers by the end of the year ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Previously known as CBP One, the application was utilized by the Biden administration to facilitate legal entry into the U.S. The financial offer comes as DHS reported in May that the average cost to apprehend, detain, and deport an individual without legal status stands at approximately $17,000.

Donald Trump, who began his presidency with pledges of unprecedented deportation levels, has intensified immigration crackdowns despite public opposition.

While he vowed to remove one million immigrants annually, his administration has overseen the deportation of around 622,000 individuals this year. Looking ahead, the administration is preparing for a more aggressive immigration push in 2026, backed by billions in new funding. U.S. officials indicate plans to recruit thousands more immigration agents, establish new detention centres, and collaborate with private firms to locate those without legal status.

Once a user downloads the CBP Home app, they choose the language they want to use, and then can select on one of two choices: “I’m Ready to Leave the U.S.” or “Verify I Left the U.S.” The user then fills out their personal information, takes a selfie, and then submits that information. The app then asks users if they want to add others to their “group.” At the end of the prompts, a message pops up saying “someone will reach out to you soon” and that the user will receive an email about next steps. The app also touts the $1,000 “exit bonus.”

But immigration law experts warn that many migrants are being directed towards the app without a full understanding that self-deportation is not risk-free.