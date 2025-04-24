Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump is set to target a major Democratic fundraising group to crack down on foreign donations in American elections, according to a report.

Trump reportedly has his sights on the Democrats’ dominant national fundraising platform, ActBlue, as the organization has been standing by for the White House to take possible action against it.

The president is said to be preparing a presidential memorandum singling out the group and it could be signed later today, Politico reports. Attorney General Pam Bondi is reported to be involved, according to the outlet.

The Independent has contacted the White House for comment.

Donors have given more than $400 million to Democratic candidates through ActBlue over the first three months of the year, according to the Associated Press.

ActBlue’s CEO and president, Regina Wallace-Jones, emailed Democrats Wednesday and warned about a possible executive order coming down the track from the White House.

“We were notified by allies and partners that the Trump administration was going to issue an Executive Order aimed at ActBlue,” Wallace-Jones said in an email obtained by Punchbowl News. “Our team sprung into action and made every preparation from a legal and communications perspective.”

open image in gallery The president is said to be preparing a presidential memorandum singling out a Democratic group and it could be signed later today. ActBlue has been on the receiving end of accusations and criticism from Republicans and prominent MAGA figures. ( AFP via Getty Images )

She added that the organization was “ready whatever is next from the Far-Right.”

In response to reports over claims of foreign actors, ActBlue said it “strictly abides” by all federal and state laws. “We will always stand steadfast in defending the rights of all Americans to participate in our democracy and ActBlue will continue its mission undeterred and uninterrupted, providing a safe, secure fundraising platform for the millions of grassroots donors who rely on us,” the group said in a statement.

ActBlue has faced accusations and criticism from Republicans and prominent MAGA figures over how it verifies donations. Elon Musk last month blamed ActBlue without evidence for orchestrating and funding the Tesla protests that have ignited across the U.S. He named ActBlue “funders,” including liberal philanthropist George Soros and billionaire foe Reid Hoffman.

“Something stinks about ActBlue,” Musk also said in a post on X in March as other GOP lawmakers piled on.

Charlie Kirk, a key Trump ally who founded the conservative group Turning Point USA, called for the FBI to investigate ActBlue.

open image in gallery ActBlue’s CEO and president, Regina Wallace-Jones, emailed Democrats Wednesday and warned about possible action coming down the track from the White House. ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

“I think the FBI’s going to do something on ActBlue soon,” Kirk said at a political event last month in Wisconsin.

California Republican Rep. Darrell Issa also asked the Treasury to investigate allegations that the group processed payments to “terror-linked organizations,” the Associated Press reported.

Separately, fellow Republican Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona sent a letter to the FBI last month claiming that ActBlue is being used to “to skirt the integrity of federal campaign finance laws” by allowing foreign nationals to contribute to campaigns, among other allegations of criminal wrongdoing, the agency reported.

ActBlue’s spokesperson Megan Hughes dismissed the claims. “ActBlue has always dealt with attacks and baseless claims from the Right that are designed to undermine the power of the small-dollar donors who rely on our platform,” Hughes said in a statement at the time.

Last year Rep. Bryan Steil of Wisconsin, a Republican who oversees the House Administration Committee, wrote to ActBlue in October demanding it hand over documents about how it verifies donors in light of ‘potential vulnerabilities that foreign actors may exploit to illegally participate in the U.S. political process.’”

ActBlue complied and Steil later acknowledged the company had “implemented updated policies to ‘automatically reject donations that use foreign prepaid/gift cards, domestic gift cards, are from high-risk/sanctioned countries and have the highest level of risk as determined,’” Politico noted.