Donald Trump says he is ‘proudly the person responsible’ for ending Roe v Wade in abortion statement

While signalling his pride in wiping out abortion access – a move that has forced some women to carry unviable pregnancies to term in some states – the former president said that he is committed to supporting the availability of IVF

Rachel Sharp
Monday 08 April 2024 12:42
Donald Trump has boasted that he is “proudly the person responsible” for ending Roe vs Wade and pushed the right-wing falsehood that abortion involves “execution after birth” as he finally laid out his stance on abortion rights.

The former president released a four-minute long video on Monday morning, where he doubled down on his support for the Supreme Court decision to overturn the landmark ruling which gave millions of Americans the right to abortion and reproductive care

Mr Trump said that he still believes that abortion laws should be decided by individual states – and not the federal government.

While signalling his pride in wiping out abortion access – a move that has forced some women to carry unviable pregnancies to term in some states – the former president said that he is committed to supporting the availability of IVF.

“We want to make it easier for mothers and families to have babies – not harder,” he said.

