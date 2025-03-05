Rep. Lauren Boebert endorses plan to put Trump’s face on $100 bill

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Outspoken Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert has endorsed a proposal that would put Donald Trump’s face on a new $100 bill.

The proposal was officially introduced by Texas Congressman Brandon Gill this week as the “Golden Age Act of 2025” and featured the president's mugshot – taken when he was booked into the Fulton County Jail in Georgia in 2023.

“This legislation would require that all $100 bills feature a picture of Donald J. Trump on the front face of the note”, a press release on behalf of the congressman read.

Boebert, a staunch advocate of the president, chimed in on Gills’ proposal to declare her unwavering support.

“Add me as a co-sponsor!” she wrote on X shortly after the congressman announced the bill.

Gill explained in his formal proposal that the Secretary of the Treasury would release a preliminary design of the $100 bill – featuring the striking image of the President – by no later than December 31, 2026.

open image in gallery The mockup bill was announced Monday by Texas Congressman Brandon Gill as the ‘Golden Age Act of 2025’ ( X/@RepBrandonGill )

The bill would require all $100 bills after December 31, 2028, to feature Trump’s image. Whether this photo would be his mugshot remains unclear.

Citing the president’s resilience after “he took a bullet for this country” referencing the attempt on Trump’s life during an election campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania in July 2024, Gill wrote: “There has been no one who has done more to bring America into the golden age than President Trump.

“Featuring him on the $100 bill is a small way to honor all he will accomplish these next four years.”

The congressman, who once slated Biden’s immigration policies as “an abomination”, declared his unwavering MAGA support by praising Trump’s harsh stances on immigration, trade, energy, and foreign aid.

open image in gallery The latest $100 bill features founding father Benjamin Franklin on the front ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Just days before the Texan congressman’s announcement, South Carolina Representative Joe Wilson also revealed he was drafting legislation that called for Trump’s face to appear on a new $250 bill to honor the president’s economic achievements.

However, federal law prohibits any living person’s face from appearing on U.S. currency.

The Bureau of Engraving and Printing is responsible for creating the bills. The last $100 bill went into circulation in 2013 and features a portrait of founding father Benjamin Franklin on the front and Independence Hall on the back.

The Independent contacted the Secretary of the Treasury and The Bureau of Engraving and Printing for comment.