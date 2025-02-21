Trudeau schools Trump after hockey victory: ‘You can’t take our country or our game’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau scored a direct political hit on Donald Trump Thursday night after Canada’s hockey team dispatched Team USA 3-2 in overtime in a 4 Nations Faceoff Championship Game in Boston.

“You can’t take our country — and you can’t take our game,” vowed Trudeau just minutes after the win, referring to Trump’s repeated demeaning taunts that Canada would become the 51st state in America.

You can’t take our country — and you can’t take our game. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 21, 2025

Trump, who has been needling Trudeau for weeks, said in a post on Truth Social earlier that he was going to call Team USA to urge them to victory over the nation that will “someday, maybe soon, become our cherished, and very important, Fifty First State."

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt piled on, telling reporters: “We look forward to the United States beating our soon-to-be 51st state, Canada.”

Earlier in the week Trump mocked Trudeau with an invitation to the Republican Governors Conference Thursday. The president said in an address to the governors that he would allow Canada to keep its national anthem even when it becomes merely a state.

Canada hockey fans rev up for the big game at the TD Garden Arena in Boston Thursday ( AP )

While some hockey fans from both sides insisted before Thursday night’s competition that they wanted to keep politics out of the game, some Americans booed while the Canadian national anthem was sung at Boston’s TD Garden Arena. Canadians had booed the Star Spangled Banner in Montreal the previous week before Team USA won that faceoff.

Canadian Grammy award-winning singer Chantal Kreviazuk confirmed to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation. Thursday that she had slightly altered the lyrics of her nation’s anthem O Canada before the game to make a point about continued independence and to protest the bullying Trump.

Kreviazuk, who is from Winnipeg, said she changed the words of the lyric "True patriot love, in all of us command" to "that only us command."

She wrote about the lyric change on Instagram: "In this very peculiar and potentially consequential moment I truly believe that we must stand up, use our voices and try to protect ourselves.”

Kreviaszuk added: "We should express our outrage in the face of any abuses of power."