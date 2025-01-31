Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Federal agencies have been told to implement a transgender bathroom ban, barring trans people from single-sex spaces that correspond with their gender identity.

The Trump administration ordered that the ban must be in place by Friday, also pushing agencies to fire anyone working on “gender ideology.”

The directive is part of an effort to comply with President Donald Trump’s executive order that states the government recognizes only two sexes.

A memo was sent Wednesday by the Office of Personnel Management to department leaders, asking them to review and put an end to programs, grants, contracts, and media that “promote or inculcate gender ideology.”

The administration has defined gender ideology as “an ever-shifting concept of self-assessed gender identity.”

open image in gallery The Trump administration has issued several executive orders targeting transgender rights ( AP )

The memo issued on Wednesday, obtained by The Hill, states that agency leaders should put workers with a job description that involves “promoting gender ideology” on paid leave by 5 p.m. E.T. on Friday as well as close offices and programs that support the concept that gender is disconnected from sex and exists on a spectrum.

The order also calls for the cancellation of training and employee resource groups that have previously “promoted gender ideology” as well as ensuring documents, policies and forms use the term “sex” instead of “gender.” Bathroom and other “intimate spaces” must be “designated by biological sex and not gender identity,” the memo states.

Agency leaders must report on their implementation by February 7. The memo also reveals the administration’s next steps in enforcing the January 20 executive order from Trump, stating that the federal government will only recognize two genders — male and female — which “are not changeable and are grounded in fundamental and incontrovertible reality.”

The order states that it will protect women and return “biological truth to the federal government.” It orders federal officials to “enforce laws governing sex-based rights, protections, opportunities, and accommodations to protect men and women as biologically distinct sexes.”

“Agencies shall take all necessary steps, as permitted by law, to end the Federal funding of gender ideology,” the order states.

The order comes as House Republicans are pushing for similar measures to be taken on Capitol Hill. They attempted to bar Democratic Delaware Rep. Sarah McBride, the first openly transgender member of Congress, from using the women’s restroom.

In November, Speaker Mike Johnson of Louisiana announced a new policy, which he renewed earlier in January, stopping transgender people from using the restrooms at the Congressional complex that correspond to their gender identity.

open image in gallery South Carolina Republican has targeted transgender lawmaker Sarah McBride in recent months. ( Getty Images )

South Carolina Republican Rep. Nancy Mace introduced a measure late last year that was set to bar transgender people from using restrooms on federal land, such as museums and national parks.

Just this week, Trump signed another three executive orders damaging transgender rights, such as one intended to limit access to gender-affirming care for minors. On Wednesday, Trump issued an order targeting public schools that teach critical race theory or “radical gender ideology,” seeking to defund them. Yet another order looks to bar trans people from openly serving in the armed forces.