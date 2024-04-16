Trans athlete ban in West Virginia overturned by federal appeals court

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A federal appeals court has blocked a West Virginia law that bans transgender girls from participating on a sports team that aligns with their gender identity, saying the state’s law violates Title IX – the federal statute that prohibits sex-based discrimination in schools.

On Tuesday, the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the state’s “Save Women’s Sports Act” could not lawfully be applied to prevent a 13-year-old transgender from participating on her school’s cross country and track team.

The law was first challenged by Becky Pepper-Jackson, a 13-year-old transgender girl who runs track for her middle school. She has identified as a girl and has been taking puberty-blocking medication since she was in third grade.

A lower court judge initially sided with Pepper-Jackson during an injunction, while deciding whether or not the law should take effect. Ultimately, the lower court allowed the law to take effect.

The Fourth Circuit said that the lower court erred in making that decision.

However, they caveated that Title IX does not require schools “to allow every transgender girl to play on girls teams, regardless of whether they have gone through puberty and experienced elevated levels of circulating testosterone.”

This handout photograph taken on June 26, 2021, and released by The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), shows Becky Pepper-Jackson, in Bridgeport, West Virginia ( ACLU/AFP via Getty Images )

This is a breaking news story, more follows…