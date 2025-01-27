After TikTok, a popular Chinese router could be the next tech ban target

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ater TikTok was handed a lifeline by President Donald Trump, lawmakers worried about Chinese influencer over U.S. tech have found a new target: a popular home-internet router.

The TP-Link has been targetted by lawmakers who are concerned the routers could be exploited and used to steal sensitive information, CNBC reports. Representatives Raja Krishnamoorthi and John Moolenaar penned a bipartisan letter to the Department of Commerce last year asking the agency to investigate the “unusual degree of vulnerabilities” the routers reportedly present, The Wall Street Journal reported.

TP-Links are among the top-selling routers on Amazon, and up to 65 percent of the U.S. router market belongs to the company, according to CNBC.

Now, investigators at the Commerce, Defense and Justice departments have all opened up probes into the company, according to the Journal, and officials could move to ban the routers within the next year.

open image in gallery Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi, a Democrat, is calling for the federal government to take action and ban the routers ( Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Krishnamoorthi told CNBC he is still not aware of any plans to ban the routers, however.

“I am not aware of any plans to get them out,” Krishanoorthi told the outlet.

The Illinois lawmaker hopes the federal government will take similar actions to 2020, when officials mandated that companies get rid of all network equipment from the Chinese company Huawei after it was determined to pose a national security threat, according to CNBC.

“I am wondering whether something similar needs to be done, at least in regards to national security agencies, Department of Defense, and Intelligence,” he told the outlet. “It just doesn’t make sense for the U.S government to be buying the routers.”

Other lawmakers agree. The House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, led by Moolenaar, said in a statement to CNBC the routers pose an espionage risk to Americans.

“Because of this, we hope to see TP-link routers banned in the coming year, coupled with programs to replace existing Chinese routers with safe American alternatives,” the committee’s statement read.

open image in gallery The TP-link router has come under fire as a possible threat to national security from U.S. officials ( Amazon UK )

This push comes as the U.S. contends with a potential TikTok ban. Congress passed a law last year telling TikTok’s Chinese-owned parent company ByteDance they had until January 19 to either sell to a U.S. buyer or be banned from U.S. app stores.

The Supreme Court even ruled in favor of the law, citing threats to national security.

However, former president Joe Biden said he would not enforce the ban – which took effect on the last full day of his presidency — and Trump granted the company a 75-day extension via executive order on January 20, his first day in office.

Now, the company Perplexity AI is interested in buying the app, the Associated Press reports. Perplexity AI would merge with TikTok’s U.S. business — and afterward, the U.S. government could own up to 50 percent of that new entity, according to their proposal reported by the AP.

The Independent has contacted the US Department of Commerce and TP-Link for comment.