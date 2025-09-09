Meet the woman claiming to be tipster behind Hyundai factory raid that sparked international fallout
Tori Branum, a former U.S. Marine, who has accepted the online moniker of ‘MAGA Karen,’ is running for District 12 Congress in Georgia
A woman who claims she tipped off federal immigration authorities to workers at a Hyundai plant in Georgia, sparking an international row, is a MAGA acolyte and congressional hopeful.
Tori Branum, a former U.S. Marine, who has accepted the online moniker of “MAGA Karen,” is running for District 12 Congress in the Peach State.
Last week, ICE agents arrested hundreds of South Korean workers at a Hyundai plant, marking what the Department of Homeland Security called its largest-ever raid and triggering outrage from South Korean officials who expressed “concern and regret” over the operation.
A search warrant seen by The Independent showed that agents were seeking the arrest of only four workers at the facility, who are Latino.
Branum, 47, later sparked major backlash after posting online that she had reported the plant to ICE agents, and claimed she “gotten hate mail from all over the country with people telling me to die or that I should be in fear.”
Despite this, she has vowed to push on in her bid for Congress.
“The funniest part is people saying they’re gonna keep me from winning this election in district 12,” she added in a later social media post. “Well there smart one, I’m in a district with 22 counties that are all republican except for one.
“So if you think anybody in this district is going listen to your hateful left liberal rhetoric, you are sadly mistaken. Put your time and energy into something else. ￼Most of y’all don’t even know the difference in Congress or Senate or when the primary is.”
According to Branum’s campaign fundraising page and social media profiles, as well as a former servicewoman, she is a small business owner and firearms trainer.
Following active duty, she married an Air Force serviceman and moved to the city of Warner Robins. Branum stayed at home caring for their children while her husband was on deployment overseas, while also completing a Bachelors Degree in Psychology from American Military University.
Later, she founded the Middle Georgia Female Firearms Training and claims to have trained over 13,000 women in the community and across the country.
“My background in psychology, coupled with my experience as a behavioral therapist for Pulaski County schools in Georgia fuels my passion for community engagement and assistance,” Branum wrote on her website.
She describes herself as “an America first candidate.”
“My district is home to two veterans hospitals and an army base. I want to be a representative and a voice in Washington for every day people, veterans, and families,” her page reads.
“I understand what it’s like to be active duty military, an active duty spouse and an active duty mom. I understand what it’s like to be a small business owner and woman. We need more conservative women in Washington! I have no doubt I’m the most qualified candidate.”
Branum’s fundraising page, set up on May 15, has raised just less than $3000 as of Tuesday.
