A member of staff for Republican Rep. Tony Gonzales has died after being found “on fire” at her property in Uvalde, Texas, sparking a police investigation.

Regina Santos-Aviles, 35, died on Sunday morning after her mother reportedly found her ablaze and called authorities.

Describing the incident as “an accident”, Santos-Aviles’ mother, Nora Ann Gonzales, told the San Antonio Express News she drove to her daughter’s house and found her outside the house, and said she was still conscious when the emergency services arrived.

Santos-Aviles, who is married and has an 8-year-old son, was flown by helicopter to Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio.

“The last thing she said is, ‘I don’t want to die,’” her mother told the newspaper. “And they told her, ‘We will do our best to make sure we get you taken care of.’”

Regina Santos-Aviles worked for Republican Congressman Tony Gonzales ( Facebook )

Mario Rangel, chief of the Uvalde Volunteer Fire Department, told the Express that firefighters received a call at 9:39 pm on Saturday.

“Dispatch advised of an individual who was on fire,” he said.

However, the call was canceled while crews were on the way, as the fire risk had by then subsided, but four firefighters still responded because Santos-Aviles’ house was close to the station.

“When we arrived, we learned of a fire behind the residence that had been put out with a fire extinguisher,” Rangel said.

“At the same time, EMS (emergency medical services) personnel were attending to a female who had suffered burns. She was transported by EMS and, at some point, flown to a San Antonio hospital.”

Police said her family is cooperating fully with investigators.

Police Chief Homer E. Delgado said in a statement that there was no indication of foul play, but that all unattended deaths are investigated as standard.

“As your Chief of Police, my heart goes out to the family and friends who are grieving,” he said in a statement.

“In times of loss, our greatest duty is to stand together, support one another, and honor the memory of those we have lost.”

Her employer, Congressman Tony Gonzalez, said: “We are all heart-stricken by the recent news.

“Regina devoted her profession toward making a difference in her community.

She will always be remembered for her passion towards Uvalde and helping the community become a better place.”

The city of Uvalde was rocked in 2022 by a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in which 21 people were killed.

Santos-Aviles' property is reportedly close to the memorial to the tragic shooting.