Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch live: Tim Walz campaigns in Pennsylvania as Donald Trump visits same state

Holly Patrick
Wednesday 04 September 2024 17:48
Comments
Close

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Watch live as Tim Walz speaks in Pennsylvania as Donald Trump makes a trip to the same state on Wednesday, 4 September.

Kamala Harris's VP pick will join a campaign engagement in Lancaster before travelling to Pittsburgh later in the afternoon.

Meanwhile, the former president will visit the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex to record a town hall event with Fox News host Sean Hannity.

Mr Walz's events on Wednesday mark his first solo trip to the state since Ms Harris officially announced her running mate.

Philadelphia is a key battleground state for the upcoming 5 November election.

Mr Walz, Ms Harris, and their respective spouses Gwen Walz and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, took a bus tour of western Pennsylvania before the Democratic National Convention in August.

Mr Trump's VP pick, JD Vance, visited Philadelphia twice last month.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in