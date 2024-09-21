Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

Watch live as Democratic vice-presidential candidate Tim Walz campaigns in Allentown, Pennsylvania, on Saturday 21 September.

Mr Walz and Republican JD Vance will face off next month in the only scheduled US vice presidential debate, a chance for each man to reinforce his running mate’s message to voters just weeks before the 5 November election.

The 90-minute discussion, hosted by CBS News, will take place on Tuesday 1 October at 9pm ET in New York City, a Democratic stronghold that is the former home of Donald Trump, the Republican presidential candidate.

Ground rules for the debate are not yet public. At the September presidential debate, the candidates’ microphones were muted when it was not their turn to speak, and there was no studio audience.

Mr Walz, the governor of Minnesota, will likely use his “regular guy” reputation to try to appeal to voters, including some independents, who view running mate Kamala Harris, the current VP, as too liberal.

The 60-year-old Mr Walz is a former congressman who won elections in a Republican-leaning district before becoming governor.

As governor, he has pushed a progressive agenda including free school meals, tax cuts for the middle class and expanded paid leave for Minnesota workers.