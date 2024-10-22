Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz used an unexpected insult to attack Tesla and SpaceX executive Elon Musk for his support for former president Donald Trump.

The Minnesota governor rallied with former president Barack Obama in Madison, Wisconsin on the first day of early voting as Democrats seek to boost votes in the college town in hopes of holding Wisconsin in their column.

“I'm going to talk about his running mate, his running mate, Elon Musk,” Walz said. Walz also criticized the fact that Senator JD Vance, whom he debate earlier this month, has been scarce since he could not give a straightforward answer about whether the former president lost the 2020 election.

“Where is Senator Vance After he got asked the simplest question in the world at the debate, ‘did Donald Trump lose the 2020, election?’” Walz said. “And after two weeks, he finally said, ‘No, he didn’t.”

Walz then moved to attacking Musk. Musk, who purchased Twitter in 2022 and renamed it X, and has poured in money into two separate super PACs, America and Future Coalition, respectively. He also came under fire for his plan to randomly hand out $1 million checks to people who sign his petition to support his PAC.

Musk has sought to sow chaos by paying for simultaneously pro-Israel and pro-Palestine billboards in places like Dearborn, Michigan to inflame tensions in a community rocked by US support for Israel in its war against Hamas in Gaza that has already killed more than 40,000 people.

Earlier this month, Musk appeared onstage with Trump during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, where Trump had been shot in July. Musk proceeded to jump around onstage.

Walz proceeded to make fun of him onstage in Madison.

Musk leaps about onstage during an appearance with Musk in Butler, Pennsylvania ( AFP via Getty Images )

“Look, Elon is on that stage jumping around skipping like a dips*** on these things,” he said, which led to huge applause. “You know it.”

Vice President Kamala Harris and Walz have both been in Wisconsin as they seek to shore up support after Trump became the first Republican presidential nominee to win Wisconsin since 1984. Biden won the state by a narrow margin.