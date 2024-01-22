Failed GOP 2024 candidate Tim Scott proposes to girlfriend Mindy

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

South Carolina Sen Tim Scott has proposed to his girlfriend, putting an end to the speculation around his love life.

“She said YES,” the failed presidential candidate wrote on X on 21 January. “Mindy, thank you for making me the luckiest man in the world.”

Mr Scott posted two photos with him and his fiance Mindy Noce, an interior designer and a mother of three from Charleston, on the beach.

In November, Mr Scott introduced Ms Noce after a GOP debate in November, when he told reporters that the pair had been dating for “about a year.”

“As a guy who is mostly an introvert and on the quiet side, having to have a conversation about the engagement is a little, you know, uncomfortable in a way, but it’s the most exciting thing I’ll do with my life besides making Jesus my Lord,” Mr Scott told the Washington Post after his successful proposal.

They met at church, the South Carolina lawmaker told the outlet: “In our first conversation that went about an hour and a half or two, we ended up deciding to do a Bible study together.”

The Post reported that Mr Scott asked for Ms Noce’s parents’ blessing two weeks before Christmas.

“I’ve been very patient and prayerful, and I’m really excited and somewhat nervous, and I couldn’t be more thankful for having found a soul mate and someone who shares a lot of the same interests, passions and goals that I do,” he continued.

The South Carolina Republican’s relationship status was the focus of some donors’ concerns during his presidential campaign. He tried to put donors’ fears aside in September, announcing that he was in a “wonderful relationship” with a “smart Christian woman.”

Last Friday, Mr Scott endorsed Donald Trump for president. After months of competing with Mr Trump for the 2024 GOP nomination, Mr Scott tweeted, “We need a president who will close our southern border. We need a president today who will stop the crime in the streets. We need Donald Trump!”