MAGA podcaster Tim Dillon shredded Attorney General Pam Bondi over the combative testimony she gave to the House Judiciary Committee last week, where she touted the stock market in a bid to deflect questions about the Jeffrey Epstein files.

Dillon did not hold back in Saturday’s episode of The Tim Dillon Show, and blasted Bondi for being “unprepared” and “way in over her head.”

“They’re all unprepared for what is about to happen,” Dillon said, also targeting FBI Director Kash Patel. “She doesn’t know what’s about to happen — she has no idea. And then they’re given a choice. They’re like, ‘You are involved now in this cover-up. This is you. This is on you. You’re in it with us.'”

While Republicans leveled softball questions at Bondi at last week’s 5-hour hearing, where several Epstein survivors were in the room, Democrats grilled her about the administration’s handling of the sex offender’s case.

Democrats questioned Bondi about the Justice Department’s haphazard redactions in the Epstein files that exposed intimate details about victims and also included nude photograph.

MAGA podcaster Tim Dillon shredded Attorney General Pam Bondi over the combative testimony she gave to the House Judiciary Committee, where she deflected questions about the Jeffrey Epstein files

But Bondi complained about why she was not being quizzed about the stock market, a moment which set the online world alight with memes.

“The Dow is over $50,000!” she yelled at one point, before adding, after the shocked laughter of Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, “I don’t know why you’re laughing! You’re a great stock trader, as I hear, Raskin…” Bondi scoffed. “That’s what we should be talking about!”

Dillon, who previously accused the Trump administration of bombing alleged Venezuelan drug boats in an effort to distract the country from the release of the Epstein files, played a clip of the moment for his viewers before roasting Bondi for her remarks.

“Who cares if we kidnapped their children? What does it matter? The Dow is up! The Dow’s up,” Dillon mocked. “Who cares if we snatch your kids and took them to an island to abuse them? The Dow is up! So, what? So, what we’re part of an ancient blood cult? The Dow is up! So what, we perform sacrifices to deities so that we can have their power? The Dow is up!”

“Do you know what the NASDAQ’s doing? The blue chips? The S&P500? Why don’t you shut your mouth about the kids that we abducted and sacrificed so we can please Lucifer or Baal?” Dillon continued.

Dillon did not hold back in Saturday's episode, where he blasted Bondi for being 'unprepared' and 'way in over her head'

Bondi berated Democrats for not acknowledging that the “NASDAQ is smashing records” and “Americans’ 401(k)s and retirement savings are booming.”

“You’re a pretty good stock trader, Raskin, from what I hear!” Dillon said, impersonating Bondi. “Maybe instead of angering Baal, you thank Baal. Thank Baal for what he’s done for Americans’ 401(k)s. Baal has done more for the S&P500 than Joe Biden.”

Dillon was not the only right-wing pundit to call out Bondi’s performance.

Fox News host Lisa Kennedy said that the attorney general came across “like a shrieking Karen,” while pundit Dana Loesch said Bondi “made an a** of herself.”

Bondi launched into a fierce display of loyalty to President Donald Trump at the hearing. “You sit here and you attack the president and I’m not going to have it,” Bondi told the House Judiciary Committee. “I am not going to put up with it.”

In her opening remarks, Bondi told Epstein victims to come forward to law enforcement with any information and about their abuse and said she “deeply sorry” for what they had suffered. She told the survivors that “any accusation of criminal wrongdoing will be taken seriously and investigated.”

But she refused when pressed by Rep. Pramila Jayapal to turn and face the Epstein victims in the audience and apologize for what Trump's Justice Department has “put them through” and accused the Democrat of “theatrics.”

The hearing quickly devolved into a partisan brawl, with Bondi repeatedly lobbing insults at Democrats while insisting she was not “going to get in the gutter” with them. In one particularly fiery exchange, Raskin accused Bondi of refusing to answer his questions, prompting the attorney general to call the top Democrat on the committee a “washed-up loser lawyer — not even a lawyer.”