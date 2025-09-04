Tennessee Rep accused of shoving protester with ‘bad breath’ as the two clashed on DC street

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tennessee Republican Rep. Tim Burchett got into a physical altercation with a protester in Washington, D.C., over his stance on the war in Gaza — and later said his accoster “had bad breath,” according to a report.

Burchett was confronted by the protester on Thursday outside the Longworth House Office Building, one of the five buildings in the Capitol used by the U.S. House of Representatives, Politico reported.

The man accosted the lawmaker about his stance on the Israel-Hamas war and then bumped him, prompting Burchett, a vocal supporter of Israel , to forcefully shove the man back, according to the report.

Capitol police officers questioned the protester after the incident. It was not immediately clear what was said before the confrontation became physical. Police did not immediately return The Independent’s request for comment.

“Everyone has a right to their opinion, and they can say all of the filthy stuff they want,” Burchett‘s spokesperson Will Garrett told The Independent. “But they don’t have the right to bump the congressman.”

open image in gallery Tennessee Republican Rep. Tim Burchett got into a physical altercation with a protester in Washington, D.C. on Thursday, according to a report. ( Getty Images )

After the incident, which unfolded soon after the final House votes of the week, Burchett reportedly said the protester “had bad breath,” according to Politico.

It’s not the first altercation Burchett has gotten into in the Capitol. In 2023, Burchett had a confrontation with Kevin McCarthy, the former House speaker, after he voted to oust him from his role.

McCarthy was seen by reporters elbowing Burchett, who was being interviewed by NPR reporter Claudia Grisales.

Grisales said she had “never seen this on Capitol Hill,” in an X post shortly after the event.

open image in gallery Kevin McCarthy and Tim Burchett got into an altercation in the halls of Congress ( Getty )

“While talking to @RepTimBurchett after the GOP conference meeting, former @SpeakerMcCarthy walked by with his detail and McCarthy shoved Burchett. Burchett lunged towards me. I thought it was a joke, it was not. And a chase ensued,” she wrote.