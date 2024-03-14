Jump to content

Former Trump Treasury Secretary says he’s putting together group to buy TikTok

Gustaf Kilander
Washington, DC
Thursday 14 March 2024 13:04
Former Trump Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has said that he’s putting together an investor group to possibly buy TikTok.

A bill passed the House of Representatives on Wednesday that would force the Chinese company owning the social media app, ByteDance, to either sell the company or face a US ban.

“I think the legislation should pass and I think it should be sold,” Mr Mnuchin said on CNBC on Thursday morning. “It’s a great business and I’m going to put together a group to buy TikTok.”

If the legislation passes the Senate, the Biden administration has indicated that the president would sign it. Both Republicans and Democrats have noted the app’s reach – TikTok estimates that it has about 170 million users in the US.

More follows...

