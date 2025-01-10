Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Supreme Court justices slammed First Amendment arguments made by TikTok as the popular social media app tries to avoid a U.S. ban in the coming days.

Lawyers for ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, went before the Supreme Court on Friday, days before the ban is set to begin. The government passed a ban on the app, unless it is sold, citing national security concerns and its ties to China’s communist party. The ban is set to begin in just days.

TikTok has argued that the app should be able to exist in the U.S. under free speech claims.

TikTok is one of the most popular social media applications in the U.S. with more than 170 million monthly users and more than half are under the age of 30.

“Congress doesn’t care about what’s on TikTok,” Chief Justice John Roberts said during oral arguments. “They don’t care about the expression. That’s shown by the remedy. They’re not saying TikTok has to stop. They’re saying the Chinese have to stop controlling TikTok.”

open image in gallery Young advocates of TikTok protested outside of the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday in the hopes that justices strike down the law which would ‘ban’ the app ( Getty Images )

The prospect of the Chinese government, the People’s Republic of China, having access to “large swaths” of American users’ data has scared Congress, President Joe Biden and incoming president Donald Trump.

After years of efforts to try to sever ties between Chinese-based ByteDance and U.S.-based TikTok, Congress made its decision, passing a law that requires the company to sell off TikTok or risk going dark.

Lawyers for the app and it’s hundreds of thousands of creators argue that doing so is a violation of their First Amendment right, but justices seemed skeptical that was true.

So the question remains: is TikTok going to be banned?

open image in gallery TikTok creator Talia Cadet attends a protest outside a Washington DC court in September 2024, urging judges to block the TikTok ban ( Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images )

Since coming into adulthood, Gen–Z has watched the U.S. Supreme Court revoke their federal right to abortion, reverse student loan forgiveness,upend affirmative action and more. But banning TikTok – that’s where they draw the line.

“We are starving, we are dying, people are in jail for f***ing marijuana charges, we’re in a war that we should not be in in the first place and TikTok is our most pressing concern? I don’t think so,” YouTuber and make-up artist James Charles said in an interview with NBC in March.

Gen-Z isn’t necessarily wrong to react this way, there are very few instances in which the court has allowed such sweeping censorship. But the U.S. has a long history of taking national security concerns very seriously.

The law, Protecting Americans From Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act, was passed by Congress in April with bipartisan support – something that justices found compelling.

Congress said due to TikTok’s proximity to the PRC, lawmakers are very concerned that the Chinese government could obtain Americans’s data and “covertly” manipulate what U.S. users see or spread misinformation and propaganda.

Even with that potential, which the government insists is the case, the most unserious generation (their words, not mine) doesn’t seem to mind.

“Everyone’s always like, ‘Oh TikTok’s selling your data to China. The Chinese want your data’,” comedian Evan Hull said in a video. “It’s like, let them have my data I’m wearing shoes that their children made, that seems like a fair trade.”

But the government says it’s not just the data they collect now. One example, used on Friday, outlined the possibility of the PRC collecting the data of a young TikTok user who eventually grew up to become a member of the military or federal government. Now, a foreign adversary knows about this person who could hold an important position.

That, seemed to get justices attention.

But First Amendment proponents agree with the people of TikTok, it’s a massive platform with a highly unique algorithm that essentially functions as a public square. Muting it would restrict Americans’s speech, they argue.

Ramya Krishnan, an attorney and senior staff attorney at the Knight First Amendment Institute, focuses on issues related to government transparency, censorship and social media. She and her colleagues, who submitted and amicus brief in the case, believe the government’s case does not justify outright banning the app.

“To the extent that the government is concerned that there is covert manipulation, the most direct way to address that concern is disclosure,”: Krishnan told The Independent. “If the concern is with foreign government speech or propaganda, as we argue in our brief, that kind of concern can’t justify a flat-out ban on Americans access to speech from abroad.”

TikTok’s lawyers made that point during arguments, saying the platform could add a “disclosure” on it’s app – essentially informing people everytime they go on it that their data could be used by the PRC.

The government believes that’s not good enough because it’s not specific enough and thus people would just ignore it.

Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar suggested China could “covertly” manipulate what videos people see as a means to generate chaos and arguments.. Justices did not seem convinced that was compelling reason, that is, after all, how algorithms work on every other platform.

“You get what you get and you think ‘that’s puzzling’,” Justice Elena Kagan said to laughter. “It’s all a little bit of a black box.”

open image in gallery TikTok educational influencer, Tiffany Cianci livestreams outside the U.S. Supreme Court Building as the court hears oral arguments ( Getty Images )

Regarding the government’s concerns about protecting Americans’ sensitive data, Krishnan says it is a “compelling interest” but there are still other ways to achieve that like “passing a comprehensive data privacy law.”

Though TikTok’s servers are currently housed in the U.S., it shares users’s data with engineers in China in order to make the algorithm work for each user.

Could the social media platform function the same way if it no longer had access to ByteDance’s algorithm? It’s lawyers say no.

Creators are seemingly preparing for a world in which TikTok disappears by diversifying their content mediums. Whether it’s starting a YouTube channel or podcast, opening a new business, or moving their short-form videos to Instagram.

But all hope is not lost.

The government says TikTok could be reinstated, even after January 19, so long as ByteDance divests from it. They believe the current deadline would light a match under ByteDance to work harder to find a U.S. seller.

The court could also place a pause on the law taking effect and wait for Trump to take office – something he asked the cour to do. Despite Trump trying to ban TikTok during his first term, he now claims he will save it.