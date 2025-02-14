Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

TikTok is back in the U.S. app stores Thursday following President Donald Trump’s delay in banning the short-form video app.

But that doesn’t mean it will be around forever...or does it?

The Chinese-owned app, which is used by almost half of all Americans, was shut down for a short period last month, just ahead of the law banning it in the U.S. taking effect on January 19, the day before Trump’s second inauguration. The legislation requires that Chinese owner ByteDance sell it because of national security concerns.

On his first day in office on January 20, Trump signed an executive order delaying ban enforcement by 75 days. TikTok resumed operations, but Google and Apple still didn’t allow the app to appear on their app stores. On Thursday, TikTok said the app was available again.

Analysts note that the delay in returning the app to the app stores could have been because Google and Apple awaited assurances that they would not be prosecuted or fined for hosting and distributing TikTok, according to Reuters.

Trump’s order stated that the companies running the app store wouldn’t be penalized for keeping the app available.

Sensor Tower, a market intelligence firm, found that TikTok had more than 52 million downloads last year, with 52 percent of the downloads coming from Apple’s app store and 48 percent coming from Google Play.

Then-president Joe Biden signed the legislation passed by Congress in April 2024, requiring TikTok to sell off its U.S. assets or be banned. The ban came amid concerns that China could use the app to surveil Americans.

The U.S. has never before banned a large social media platform, and last year’s legislation also gives the government significant powers to ban or push for the sale of other Chinese-owned applications.

Donald Trump has said he’s in talks to facilitate the sale of TikTok to a U.S. buyer - and the app has returned to phone stores as he pledges to save it ( PA Archive )

What happens next?

Trump said Thursday that the deadline for TikTok to be sold could be extended again, but he added that he doesn’t think that will be necessary.

Speaking in the Oval Office, he said he hopes to come to an agreement to allow the app to keep operating in the U.S., saying that the app helped him win the 2024 election.

The chaos surrounding the app has drawn a number of possible buyers, such as former Los Angeles Dodgers owner Frank McCourt. Analysts say the app could be worth $50 billion.

Trump has said that he has been in talks with several people regarding the buying of TikTok and that he would probably come to a decision regarding the future of the app this month. Asked on Thursday if the deadline was coming to an end, Trump said, "Well, I have 90 days from about two weeks ago, and I'm sure it can be extended. But let's see. I don't think you'll need to.”

It was unclear what Trump was referring to with his 90-day comment.

The president went on to say that there are many who are interested in taking over the app, adding that TikTok’s image had changed since the election, arguing that it’s fair and that it had been helpful in reaching younger voters.

Trump added that he thought Chinese President Xi Jinping would agree to approve the sale to an American buyer, claiming that it would also be in China’s interest.

"I'm going to make it worthwhile for China to do," said Trump. "I think it would be to China's advantage to have the deal be made."

The president didn’t elaborate on how he would make it “worthwhile.”