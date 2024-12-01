Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Donald Trump has announced he will appoint daughter Tiffany’s father-in-law, Massad Boulos, to serve as his senior adviser on Arab and Middle Eastern affairs.

Boulos, a billionaire from Lebanon, is the second father of one of Trump’s sons-in-law to be selected for a position in the forthcoming administration, following the nomination of Charles Kushner – father of Jared Kushner, on Saturday.

“Massad is an accomplished lawyer and a highly respected leader in the business world, with extensive experience on the International scene,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday.

“He has been a longtime proponent of Republican and Conservative values, an asset to my Campaign, and was instrumental in building tremendous new coalitions with the Arab American Community.

“Massad is a dealmaker, and an unwavering supporter of PEACE in the Middle East. He will be a strong advocate for the United States, and its interests, and I am pleased to have him on our team!”

open image in gallery ( @realDonaldTrump/X )

Tiffany Trump, the President-elect’s youngest daughter, married Michael Boulos in 2022. Trump walked his daughter down the aisle.

Massad Boulos, who owns the automotive company SCOA Nigeria, was a critical figure for Trump in the swing state of Michigan, campaigning for the president-elect among Arab American voters.

open image in gallery Tiffany Trump, the President-elect’s youngest daughter, married Michael Boulos, behind, in 2022 ( AP )

It is expected that Boulos will likely play a role in attempts by the Trump administration to reach a peace deal in the Middle East, since the outbreak of war on October 7, 2023. Israel and Hezbollah, the Iran-backed militant group based in Lebanon, reached a ceasefire deal earlier this week after months of fighting.

The appointment of Boulos is just the latest family figure to land a post with the administration. On Saturday, Trump said he would nominate Charles Kushner, the father of his son-in-law Jared Kushner, as ambassador to France.

“He is a tremendous business leader, philanthropist, & dealmaker, who will be a strong advocate representing our Country & its interests. Charlie is the Founder & Chairman of Kushner Companies, one of the largest & most successful privately held Real Estate firms in the Nation.

open image in gallery Trump announced Boulos, a billionaire from Lebanon, would be his seniro advisor to the Middle East on Sunday ( AP )

In 2005, Kushner – an attorney – was convicted of illegal campaign contributions, tax evasion, and witness tampering, and was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment. As a convicted felon, he was also disbarred in three states.

He was later pardoned by Trump during his first term, in December 2020.

Jared Kushner, along with his wife Ivanka Trump, served as a special advisor to the President-elect during his first term.