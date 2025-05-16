Trump becomes a grandfather for the 11th time as Tiffany gives birth to a son

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump became a grandpa for the 11th time Thursday as his daughter, Tiffany Trump welcomed a new baby boy.

“Welcome to the world our sweet baby boy, Alexander Trump Boulos. We love you beyond words! Thank you for coming into our lives!” Tiffany Trump revealed Thursday on social media with a picture of her son’s little foot.

This is 31-year-old Tiffany Trump’s first child with her husband Michael Boulos, 27. The couple married in November 2022 at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.

Donald Trump announced Tiffany’s pregnancy during a nOctober 24 speaking engagement, calling his youngest daughter, whom he shares with his ex-wife Maria Maples, a “very exceptional young woman.”

“She’s gonna have a baby. So that’s nice,” Donald said of Tiffany.

open image in gallery Tiffany Trump, daughter of the president, welcomed a baby boy on Thursday. ( @tiffanytrump/instagram )

Maples shared her excitement about a new grandson in a comment on Tiffany’s birth announcement.

“No greater joy in the world,” Maples wrote. “Michael and Tiffany, this Gran Mar Mar loves you all so much!! You rocked it, my girl!”

Donald Trump’s other grandchildren - now ranging from newborn to 18 years old - are spread across his kids Donald Jr., Ivanka, Eric and Tiffany.

Donald Jr. and his ex-wife Vanessa have five children: Kai Madison, 18, Donald John Trump III, 16, Tristan, 13, Spencer, 12, and Chloe, 10.

open image in gallery Michael Boulos, 27, and Tiffany Trump, 31, married in 2022 at Mar-a-Lago. ( Getty Images )

Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner have three children: Arabella, 13, Joseph, 11, and Theodore, 9.

Eric Trump and his wife Lara have two children: Eric "Luke,” 7, and Carolina, 5.

Kai Trump notably spoke about Donald at the 2024 Republican National Convention, telling the world about “the side of my grandpa that people don't often see.”

“To me, he’s just a normal grandpa. He gives us candy and soda when our parents are not looking. He always wants to know how we're doing in school. When I made the high honor roll, he presented it out to his friends how proud he was of me,” Kai said.

"A lot of people have put my grandpa through hell and he’s still standing. Grandpa, you are such an inspiration and I love you. The media makes my grandpa seem like a different person, but I know him for who he is," she added.