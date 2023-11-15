Jump to content

Texas lawmaker announces election run one day after announcing retirement

Pat Fallon says his oldest son was ‘distraught’ by his decision to leave Congress

Kelly Rissman
Wednesday 15 November 2023 14:14
Rep Pat Fallon reversed his decision to resign from Congress

Rep Pat Fallon reversed his decision to resign from Congress

(Pat Fallon / Facebook)

Texas Congressman Pat Fallon had a change of heart; just one day after announcing his retirement from the House of Representatives, he said he was running for re-election.

On Monday, Rep Fallon filed for Texas state senate District 30. He said that he was stepping down from his role as a member of Congress and would instead run for the Texas state senate, the Texas Tribune reported.

He said that he wanted to spend more time with his family, explaining his reason for stepping down. Mr Fallon has served in Congress since 2021, and before that, he served in the state senate for two years.

“I really am truly looking for my best and highest use for the conservative cause because I do think in my hearts of hearts that’s the best, best, path forward for our country,” Mr Fallon said, according to the outlet.

However, the Texas Republican later announced that he was reversing his initial decision.

Apparently, his oldest son was “distraught” by his decision to leave Congress, Politico reported. “He said, ‘I really want you to stay,’” Mr Fallon recalled.

