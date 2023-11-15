Texas lawmaker announces election run one day after announcing retirement

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Texas Congressman Pat Fallon had a change of heart; just one day after announcing his retirement from the House of Representatives, he said he was running for re-election.

On Monday, Rep Fallon filed for Texas state senate District 30. He said that he was stepping down from his role as a member of Congress and would instead run for the Texas state senate, the Texas Tribune reported.

He said that he wanted to spend more time with his family, explaining his reason for stepping down. Mr Fallon has served in Congress since 2021, and before that, he served in the state senate for two years.

“I really am truly looking for my best and highest use for the conservative cause because I do think in my hearts of hearts that’s the best, best, path forward for our country,” Mr Fallon said, according to the outlet.

However, the Texas Republican later announced that he was reversing his initial decision.

Apparently, his oldest son was “distraught” by his decision to leave Congress, Politico reported. “He said, ‘I really want you to stay,’” Mr Fallon recalled.