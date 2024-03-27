Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A federal appeals court upheld a lower court ruling blocking Texas from implementing a controversial immigration law that would allow law enforcement officials to arrest migrants at the US southern border.

Tuesday evening, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals issued a 2-1 ruling declaring that Texas may not enforce its law, for now, because it conflicts with federal immigration laws.

“Regardless of the wisdom of the Executive’s actions and inactions, it is for the Executive to decide whether, and if so, how to pursue noncitizens illegally present in the United States,” judges wrote in the majority opinion

The law Texas was trying to implement is known as SB4 and would make it a crime for people to cross the border illegally and give law enforcement the authority to make arrests and charges.

Police could charge migrants with a Class B misdemeanour, which carries a maximum sentence of six months in jail. Second offenders could face second-degree felony charges and up to 20 years in prison.

The ruling comes after the Biden administration asked a federal district court to pause the law while litigation was ongoing. The lower court complied, which Texas appealed to the Fifth Circuit Court.

Texas may appeal the Fifth Circuit Court’s decision to the US Supreme Court.

A Texas National Guard soldier observes as thousands of immigrants walk towards a U.S. Border Patrol transit center on December 19, 2023 (Getty Images)

Previously the Supreme Court issued a stay in the law while lower courts were still making a decision. However, the court ultimately stepped back from intervening, saying the Fifth Circuit needed to issue a decision first.

This is a breaking news story, more follows…