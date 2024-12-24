Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

“How much did you pay to have your daughter raped?”

“Your wife and daughter will pay for the trip with their bodies.”

“If you cross into Texas illegally, you will regret it forever.”

These slogans are among the blunt and at times graphic messages the state of Texas is paying an estimated $100,000 to install on billboards across Mexico and Central America in the coming weeks, in the hopes of deterring future illegal immigration.

“We’re here to expose the truth,” Texas Governor Greg Abbott said at a recent press conference about the plan, calling it “tough medicine.”

“There is a largely unspoken sexual assault crisis impacting women and children, children migrating to the Texas border,” Rose Luna, the CEO of the Texas Association Against Sexual Assault, added at the event. “ … We applaud the state in recognizing the silent crisis and for acknowledging and elevating this very serious yet hidden issue.”

The billboards are part of Texas’s larger, controversial effort to pursue its own state-level immigration enforcement actions, which are typically the province of the federal government.

open image in gallery Texas Governor Greg Abbott has spent over $11bn fortifying the state to stop immigration ( Getty Images )

The state has spent over $11 billion building border walls, busing migrants to Democratic cities, and surging state troops to the border, part of what Abbott has declared is an effort to fend off an “invasion” of immigrants that gives him special emergency powers.

Some observers argue these billboards, which will be translated into four languages—Spanish, Arabic, Chinese, and Russian—are telling migrants what they already know, which is that traveling to the U.S. to cross the border often carries the risk of sexual violence and buse from “coyote” guides across the border to cartels to Border Patrol agents themselves.

“There seems to be a misunderstanding on two counts,” University of California Davis migration and trafficking expert David Kyle toldThe Washington Post. “First, that if migrants only knew the dangers, they wouldn’t take the risks. Second, we also seem to have a lack of awareness [of] the depth of the challenges in their home communities.”

Moreover, even if people don’t attempt an illegal crossing, they still face high risks merely heading to the U.S., where they can legally request asylum by presenting themselves to federal officers.

open image in gallery Migrants face risk of sexual violence on both sides of the border, data shows ( AP )

A Reuters investigation in 2023 documented a spike in sexual violence against migrants in border cities like Reynosa and Matamoros, and data suggests women are making up an increasing percentage of those found dead at the border.

And making it inside the U.S. is sadly no guarantee of safety either for immigrants.

In July, the Department of Justice sued a Texas nonprofit, accusing it of a pattern of sexual abuse against unaccompanied immigrant children held in their custody.

Texas’s border crackdown has joined a Biden administration that’s sought to tighten immigration in its final months in office.

The president placed limits on asylum over the summer, which observers say has brought border-crossings down. Meanwhile, recently released data shows that Immigration and Customs Enforcement deported more than 271,000 people over the last fiscal year, the highest level since 2014.