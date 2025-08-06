Bomb threat forces Texas redistrict-fighting Democrats to flee again — this time from Illinois hotel
A bomb threat forced Democrats from the Texas state house of representatives to flee the hotel in Illinois where they are staying after they decamped to Illinois to block a Republican attempt to redraw the congressional map.
The police department for St. Charles, Illinois said that it responded to a potential bomb threat at the Q-Center hotel and convention complex.
“In response to the threat, 400 people were immediately evacuated and the area was secured as bomb squad units conducted their investigation,” the department said in a statement.
Texas Republicans, under the orders of President Donald Trump and Governor Greg Abbott, took the rare step to call a special session of the state legislature to redraw congressional districts to give the party an advantage in five seats in the state. In response, Democrats in the state House of Representatives decamped to blue states, including Illinois.
Illinois’ Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker said he instructed the Illinois State Police to maintain public safety.
“I am aware of reports that threats were made against Texas elected officials in our state,” Pritzker said on X. “Threats of violence will be investigated and those responsible will be held accountable.”
Texas House Democrats put out a statement denouncing the threat.
“This morning, a threat was made against the safety of the members of the Texas House Democratic Caucus,” the statement said. “We are safe, we are secure, and we are undeterred. We are grateful for Governor Pritzker, local, and state law enforcement for their quick action to ensure our safety.”
The threat comes as Texas Republicans ramp up their attacks on Democrats in the state legislature.
On Tuesday, Sen. John Cornyn, the state’s senior Republican senator, sent a letter to FBI Director Kash Patel asking the bureau to “locate the out-of-state Texas legislators who are potentially acting in violation of the law.”
Polling shows Cornyn, who is up for re-election in 2026, losing to Ken Paxton, the scandal-ridden attorney general whom Texas Republicans impeached but did not convict in 2023.
