Ted Cruz leads senators in plan to designate June Pro-Life Month during Pride Month

While last week marked the start of Pride Month, Ted Cruz is leading more than two dozen senators in an effort to designate June as “Life Month.”

The Texas lawmaker introduced the joint ‘‘Life Month Resolution” to the upper chamber Tuesday to “recognize that every human life is a sacred gift from God,” it states.

“Every human life is worthy of protection, and it is especially incumbent upon Americans and lawmakers to protect the most vulnerable among us,” Cruz said in a statement.

“Designating June as Life Month is a recommitment to the American principle that every life has dignity. I call on my colleagues in the Senate to swiftly pass this resolution.”

Cruz’s office stated that the resolution was intended to commemorate the third anniversary of the Supreme Court’s landmark decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which occurred on June 24, 2022.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly bragged about being able to “kill Roe v. Wade” by installing three conservative Supreme Court justices to reverse the decision.

Texas Senator Ted Cruz introduced a new resolution to rename Pride Month to Life Month ( AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana )

While Cruz did not explicitly express the aim to replace any other awareness month, social media users were quick to argue that the resolution contradicts June’s recognition as Pride Month, which celebrates LGBTQ+ individuals and communities worldwide.

“June is pride month, ted cruz,” one person responded to Cruz on X.

“The month was already called for; find another one,” another added, this time directed at Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville, who co-sponsored the resolution.

A total of 26 GOP senators have also co-sponsored the resolution, including conservative firebrands Tuberville, John Cornyn of Texas, and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina.

“If we are going to dedicate entire months to recognizing every group under the sun, the least we can do is dedicate June to protecting unborn babies,” Tuberville tweeted Wednesday.

The resolution is also supported by 22 anti-abortion organizations, including Christian legal advocacy group Alliance Defending Freedom and Heritage Action, a subsidiary of the far-right think tank the Heritage Foundation.

A companion resolution was introduced to the House by New Jersey Representative Chris Smith, who said it calls for Americans to put a stop to the “dismembering [of] helpless babies with sharp knife-like curettes or poisoning babies with pills that literally starve them to death and often result in their bodies being flushed down a toilet.”