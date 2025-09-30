Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz branded fellow Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene “crazy” after the MAGA firebrand claimed that “powerful people” are trying to silence her over the Epstein files.

The Georgia congresswoman shared a lengthy social media post on Sept. 27 where she “set the record straight” on why she was refusing to back down after the Trump administration had been applying pressure over her support of bipartisan legislation to release the files in the case of the late sex offender.

“I stand with girls and women who are sexually abused and raped,” she said. “Period. Every time. At all times.”

She then followed up with another post where she said she was “not suicidal,” encouraging her followers to investigate should “something happen” to her.

“I am not suicidal and one of the happiest healthiest people you will meet,” Greene said. “With that said, if something happens to me, I ask you all to find out which foreign government or powerful people would take heinous actions to stop the information from coming out.”

open image in gallery Texas Senator Ted Cruz branded Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘crazy’ after the MAGA firebrand claimed that ‘powerful people’ are trying to silence her over the Epstein files ( AFP/Getty )

“Not only about this issue,” Greene said of the Epstein case, “but because of the truth that I have been speaking.”

Cruz waded in the next day, which further fanned the flames.

“Why do crazy people keep thinking ‘the Jews” are trying to kill them?’” the senator responded to Greene directly in a post on X.

The GOP senator was criticized for the post, but he only doubled down.

“To all the bots saying she never mentioned the Jews, it says ‘find out which foreign government or powerful people would take heinous actions,’” he quoted Greene.

open image in gallery Cruz was criticized for his takedown of Greene, but the Texas senator doubled down on ( AP )

“She’s talking about Belgians? Argentinians? As she said ‘the People understand.’ Yes we do,” Cruz added. “And no, Israel didn’t murder Charlie.”

A rift between Greene and the White House has reportedly deepened after a Trump official told her that her support of the legislation would be viewed as a “very hostile act.”

“I told them, ‘You didn’t get me elected. I do not work for you; I work for my district,’” the Georgia Republican representative recently told The New York Times.

Greene is one of four Republicans, alongside rebel Rep. Thomas Massie, Rep. Nancy Mace, and Rep. Lauren Boebert, to have signed a discharge petition to force the release of files related to Epstein. If a discharge petition receives the signature of a majority of members, they can force a vote without the consent of leadership.

Democratic leaders have accused Speaker Mike Johnson of deliberately dragging his heels over the swearing in of Rep-elect Adelita Grijalva of Arizona, who would be the final signature required on the discharge petition to force a vote on the Epstein files.

It comes as the government is about to shut down Wednesday unless a short-term spending measure is passed.